Housing crisis in Oban Lorn and the Isles as homeless figures and waiting lists rise

By Rita Campbell
March 8, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: March 8, 2023, 6:10 pm
A housing crisis has been highlighted in Oban with a growing waiting list and increasing numbers of homelessness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
A housing crisis has been highlighted in Oban with a growing waiting list and increasing numbers of homelessness. Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

A major housing crisis in Oban Lorn and the Isles has been highlighted to councillors.

Details of the lengthy housing waiting list, plus an increase in homeless figures were revealed to the Oban Lorn and the Isles area committee today.

New houses have recently been built at Dunbeg to help ease the problem. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

The HOMEArgyll housing list for the area currently has 678 applicants.

In Lorn, not including the islands, there are 585 applications from people waiting for homes.

But only 199 registered social housing lets were available in the year 2021/22. Which means a 3:1 pressure ratio.

Homeless figures for Oban, Lorn and the Isles have soared by 22% during the same period, (November to present) from 74 up to 90.

Housing issue causing problems for businesses

High rents and a lack of housing was highlighted as a contributing factor for Oban shops and businesses struggling to fill vacancies.

Douglas Whyte, housing strategy lead, presented the latest figures to the committee.

He said: “It shows the pressure we are under in terms of homelessness. The reasons remain static.

“The majority of people have been asked to leave because of a dispute in the household, or other action by the landlord resulting in termination of tenancy.”

There has been a worrying increase in rough sleeping. Seven people reported sleeping rough the night before presenting to homeless services. And 13 people reported they had slept rough in the three months prior to their homeless application.

There has been an increase in the number of people forced to sleep rough.

Breaking down the figures, of the 585 applicants in Lorn, 327 are waiting for a one-bedroom home. The number for a two-bed is 133, three-bed is 88 and four-bed or more is 37.

In Mull and Iona, there are currently 69 applications. This includes: 48 for one beds, 14 two beds, three for three beds and four for four or more beds.

On Coll and Tiree, there are 24 applications. Of these, 14 are for one beds, five for two beds, three for three beds and two for four or more beds.

Additionally, there is a demand from 307 applicants who have no points. Which means they are deemed not to have a defined housing need.

More than 300 on the list not deemed to have a housing need

Of these, 271 applicants are for Lorn, 30 for Mull and Iona and six for Coll and Tiree.

In the entire Oban Lorn and the Isles area, the majority of applicants (57%) require a one bedroom. Looking for two bedrooms is 23%, waiting for three bedrooms is 14% and 6% need four bedrooms or more.

And Mull and Iona has 69 applicants, with only 16 RSL lets – a 4:1 ratio.

But on Coll and Tiree, the situation is even more severe. With 24 applicants, there are no RSL lets – a 24:1 ratio.

Idyllic islands like Tiree are not immune from housing issues.

Councillor Amanda Hampsey said that possibly the numbers on paper don’t reflect the real representation of people who would like housing in the area.

“I have spoken to people, especially on the islands, who are having a real struggle to find housing. But they are not on the list because they are not a priority so don’t expect to get a house.

“This has led to some people feeling quite trapped in a position where they are no longer going to be able to stay on their island. That is not what they want.

“I think it needs to be noted that there may be a slightly higher demand than what we have in writing.”

Ambitious plans for 480 new builds in the next five years

So the council has developed ambitious housing supply targets. Over the next five years this could amount to at least 480 new builds across the Oban Lorn and the Isles area.

Disruption and shortages of materials and staffing has resulted in a decline in the new build programme.  The Strategic Housing Investment Plan delivered 119 new affordable homes in Lorn in 2021/22.

Four of these were from West Highland Association at Kirk Road, Dunbeg. And 115 were from Link at Dunbeg Phase 3.

Details were noted of other sites in the early stages of development by local housing associations.

More houses could be built behind Oban hospital.

Acha has projects at North Connel, where two units are currently on hold. It also has sites on Mull at Craignure, Salen and Dervaig which are subject to feasibility. And at Appin and Connel, pending further analysis.

Link has a site at Oban hospital with 50 units, subject to further feasibility. They plan to provide 44 units at Lonan Drive in Oban by 2024. At Dunbeg, Phases 4, 5 and 6, will provide 150 units by 2025. And at Glencruitten, Oban, 100 units are planned by 2026, subject to agreement.

West Highland Housing has 12 units for Phase 3 at Tobermory on Mull and six units at Port Appin.

Empty homes and second homes in Oban Lorn and the Isles

In November last year, there were 187 empty homes in Lorn. Of these, 87 were subject to 200% council tax levy.

During the same period, in Mull and Iona there were 59 empty homes, with 37 paying 200% council tax.

And on Coll and Tiree, 20 homes were empty, 14 of which paid 200% council tax.

As of November 1 last year, there were 785 registered second homes in Oban, Lorn and the Isles. This represents 28% of the total number of second homes in Argyll and Bute – 2,815.

From November 3, there were 982 self-catering lets on the rates registered in Oban, Lorn and the Isles, which is 42% of the Argyll and Bute total (2,321).







