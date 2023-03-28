NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

NHS Highland reveals 274 patients stuck in hospital as care crisis deepens

Across Highland the NHS is facing 2,701 hours of unmet care needs, fuelled by care home closures and staff shortages.

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
Five care home closures and staff vacancies are fuelling a care crisis in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock
Five care home closures and staff vacancies are fuelling a care crisis in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock

Care home closures and chronic staff shortages are leaving hundreds of Highland patients without appropriate care.

NHS Highland has published its latest figures in an assurance report ahead of a committee meeting with Highland Council this week.

It sets out the true extent of the care crisis, and the impact on families across the Highlands.

As of January 31, there are 274 patients in hospital suffering from ‘delayed discharge’.

NHS Highland is hiring 'reservists' to help in care homes and patients' houses. Image: Shutterstock
NHS Highland is struggling to attract and retain care at home staff.  Image: Shutterstock

This means they are medically fit to leave hospital, but NHS Highland cannot discharge them as they don’t have services to support them.

The figures are particularly stark when measured in “unmet need”. Across the region, NHS Highland says there are 2,701 hours of unmet need for care. Inverness accounts for 1,014 hours, with Skye, Easter Ross and Lochaber also having high levels of unmet demand.

‘Stress and pressure’ across the board

Most of the hundreds of patients stuck in hospital need care at home or a placement in a nursing home.

However, NHS Highland says it has suffered a “significant and sustained reduction in the number of people receiving external care at home”.

The health board say this is mostly due to home carers leaving employment. And while the decline has flattened a bit in recent months, NHS Highland say this is likely temporary.

“We have not yet seen a growth in external care at home and low levels of recruitment continues to be the key concern expressed by providers in our frequent discussions,” says the NHS report.

NHS Highland bosses say they’re doubling down on recruitment efforts to attract and retain staff.

Five care home closures

Meanwhile, the Highland care home sector is experiencing “significant stress and pressure”. Many independent care homes are leaving the sector altogether, especially in rural parts of Highland.

Generally, the region averages one care home closure each year. But the latest NHS Highland report outlines three closures in 2022/23: Shoremill in Cromarty, Budhmor House in Portree and Grandview in Grantown.

Castle Gardens in Invergordon is the latest Highland care home to announce that it will close.

The report does not reference the imminent closure of Castle Gardens care home in Invergordon. Operator HC-One announced last week that it intends to close the home, leaving 25 residents in limbo.

And Mo Dhachaidh care home in Ullapool is due to close next month, taking the total to five in 14 months.

The latest figures will be discussed at a meeting of the NHS Highland and Highland Council joint monitoring committee on 29 March.

