North MP urges Humza Yousaf to upgrade women’s health services in Caithness

A North MP has written to the new SNP leader Humza Yousaf calling for a consultant-led maternity services at Caithness General Hospital.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP, Jamie Stone, said women based in Wick have to make a more than 200-mile round trip to Inverness to access specialised healthcare, such as antenatal care and giving birth.

His letter to Mr Yousaf said women are forced to travel this distance to Raigmore Hospital to receive diagnoses and treatment for illnesses, such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The calls to upgrade women’s health services have intensified following the news that the Scottish Government has given £6.6 million to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for consultant-led care.

‘A right to accessible healthcare’

Mr Stone said: “Women in the Far North have just as much a right to accessible healthcare as anybody else in the United Kingdom and yet the Scottish Government has historically stripped them of this right by neglecting local health services.

“The Scottish Government and Far North MSPs have failed Highland women. I hope with all my being that as first minister, Humza Yousaf will set aside chasing independence with the blind ambition we have seen up until now and instead focus on delivering for the Scottish people in ways that they truly need.

“Re-instating consultant-led maternity services, or replicating the “Orkney Maternity Model” – a community maternity unit led by midwives and supported by obstetricians – in Caithness would be a good place to start.”

Serious situation

North Highland Women’s Wellness Hub chairwoman, Kirsteen Campbell said: “We welcome Jamie’s continued support.

“Caithness women desperately need the government to look at this situation more seriously before a woman pays the ultimate price.”

Mr Yousaf became the new leader of the SNP earlier today after narrowly defeating Highland MSP Kate Forbes and a vote in parliament should see him become Scotland’s sixth first minister tomorrow afternoon.