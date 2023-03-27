North MP urges Humza Yousaf to upgrade women’s health services in Caithness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

North MP urges Humza Yousaf to upgrade women’s health services in Caithness

Women based in Wick have to make a 200-mile round trip to Inverness to access antenatal care including to give birth.

By Chris Cromar
Caithness General Hospital in Wick.
Caithness General Hospital in Wick. Image: DC Thomson.

A North MP has written to the new SNP leader Humza Yousaf calling for a consultant-led maternity services at Caithness General Hospital.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MP, Jamie Stone, said women based in Wick have to make a more than 200-mile round trip to Inverness to access specialised healthcare, such as antenatal care and giving birth.

Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MSP, Jamie Stone.
Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross MSP, Jamie Stone. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

His letter to Mr Yousaf said women are forced to travel this distance to Raigmore Hospital to receive diagnoses and treatment for illnesses, such as endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS).

The calls to upgrade women’s health services have intensified following the news that the Scottish Government has given £6.6 million to Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin for consultant-led care.

‘A right to accessible healthcare’

Mr Stone said: “Women in the Far North have just as much a right to accessible healthcare as anybody else in the United Kingdom and yet the Scottish Government has historically stripped them of this right by neglecting local health services.

Dr Gray's maternity services
Dr Gray’s Hospital will be upgrading its maternity services. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.

“The Scottish Government and Far North MSPs have failed Highland women. I hope with all my being that as first minister, Humza Yousaf will set aside chasing independence with the blind ambition we have seen up until now and instead focus on delivering for the Scottish people in ways that they truly need.

“Re-instating consultant-led maternity services, or replicating the “Orkney Maternity Model” – a community maternity unit led by midwives and supported by obstetricians – in Caithness would be a good place to start.”

Serious situation

North Highland Women’s Wellness Hub chairwoman, Kirsteen Campbell said: “We welcome Jamie’s continued support.

“Caithness women desperately need the government to look at this situation more seriously before a woman pays the ultimate price.”

Mr Yousaf became the new leader of the SNP earlier today after narrowly defeating Highland MSP Kate Forbes and a vote in parliament should see him become Scotland’s sixth first minister tomorrow afternoon.

