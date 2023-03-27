Shinty: MacTavish Cup draw pairs last season’s Camanachd Cup finalists Lovat and Kingussie

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

An action replay of last autumn’s Camanachd Cup final thriller is lined up when holders Kingussie tackle Lovat at Kiltarlity in the Cottages.com MacTavish Cup quarter-final on April 15.

This clash was the “hot potato” in yesterday’s draw, made by Freya and Fraser at Lochaber Gaelic School.

Two late goals saw Kingussie beat the Black and Whites 3-1 in the Camanachd final in September.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson admitted: “It’s not the draw we wanted, but at least we’re at home and Kingussie certainly won’t consider coming to Balgate Park ideal from their point of view.

“It’s a great opportunity to avenge that Camanachd final, which we came so close to winning, and we’re very hopeful of having a much stronger squad by then. Callum Cruden, Martin Mainland, Joe Embleton and Duncan Davidson should all be fit and available so we’ll be in good shape.”

Lovat won the trophy in 2015 and 2016.

The other all-Premiership tie sees the promoted teams, Beauly and Skye, meet at Braeview Park, and Beauly co-manager Gregor MacCormack said: “Both teams have started well and clashing for a semi-final spot is a really attractive tussle.”

The 2019 winners, Newtonmore, face a tricky test at National Division leaders Lochaber, who are showing fine form under Ally Ferguson’s management.

One non-Premiership semi-finalist is certain as North First Division outfit Inverness will host Glen Urquhart, from the National Division, in the other tie.