Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to have captain Sean Welsh available after red card appeal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds thrilled to have captain Sean Welsh available after red card appeal

Midfielder sent off against Partick Thistle - but SFA panel downgraded punishment to a caution.

By Paul Chalk
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh, front, is available to face Morton this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Caley Thistle captain Sean Welsh, front, is available to face Morton this weekend. Image: SNS Group

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds is delighted to have skipper Sean Welsh ready to face Morton after his red card was changed to yellow on appeal.

The midfielder was sent off in last week’s 1-0 Championship win against Partick Thistle for a challenge on Scott Tiffoney.

However, the Scottish FA panel decided this week to change it to a caution and the captain will be in the line-up at Cappielow on Saturday.

Inverness sit sixth in the table, four points adrift of their weekend hosts, and six points away from Partick, who have played one more match than both.

Consistent panel decision made sense

Dodds insists the right decision was made and explained just how crucial a player he is for the side.

He said: “It was a common sense one for me.

“I was delighted with the result, and when you see a couple of them earlier in the season – like (Rangers’ John) Lundstram at Hibs – the panel have shown a consistency.

“They had to, because common sense prevailed.

“That’s great for us, because he might be our most important player to have available because he’s our captain.”

Welsh has ‘put his body on the line’

Welsh has scored vital goals against Livingston and Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on the way to the semi-final against Falkirk on April 29, and against Ayr United in the league recently.

Dodds stressed that Welsh delivers for the team in terms of his leadership and football qualities.

He said: “You need your experienced ones, but also your central ones – whether that’s midfielders, defenders or strikers – to build around.

“It’s alright saying that when it’s your captain, but they’ve got to be doing the business as well, and Sean has shown how important he is with the goals he’s scored.

“He has played in games he probably shouldn’t have, he has put his body on the line for us, and he wasn’t feeling the best before Partick but that’s the kind of boy he is.

“He has still chipped in with performances and goals, so we’re really pleased with that.”

Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS Group

Weekend win would put ICT in mix

The crucial victory against Partick kept alive ICT’s slim chances of making the top-four and Dodds underlined the importance of adding another big result down at Cappielow.

He said: “We really need to make sure that we carry on.

“There are seven games to go, and they are all cup finals for us.

“We’ve got to take as many points out of them as we can, and with Morton being four points ahead of us, we need to take something out of the game.

“We want to win the game of course, but we also want to give ourselves a chance of making the play-offs.

“It’s not the be-all-and-end-all if we draw the game, but if we win it, we’re right back in the mix.

“If we do that, it gives us plenty of momentum going into the semi-final.

“I don’t want to talk about that too much, but you want to be in good form going into such a big game. It’s a crucial time of the season.”

Inverness defender Max Ram has been out since the New Year with an ankle injury.

Ankle injury keep Ram on sidelines

Dodds also provided an update on defender Max Ram, who has been sidelined since playing in the 6-1 rout of Cove Rangers in January.

He added: “We would love to have Max fit, and to be fair to him he soldiered on when he first got injured and made it worse.

“It has taken longer than we thought, it was a bad ankle sprain – deeper than we first thought – so we’ve had to manage it and we’ve tried him a couple of times without success.

“It will still be a wee while for Max yet. He’s still been about the place and it’s been good to see him, but we’ve got to realise what we did for us by staying on the pitch when he was injured. Unfortunately, that’s what made it worse.”

There are a few “knocks and niggles” within the Inverness squad for the weekend, with centre-half Danny Devine a doubt with the calf strain which ruled him out against Thistle.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Caley Thistle

Charlie Christie has high hopes for his former Inverness team-mate Barry Robson as manager of Aberdeen. Image: SNS Group
Barry Robson deserved Aberdeen nod, says ex-Inverness boss and team-mate Charlie Christie
Caley Jags centre half Robbie Deas is after three points at Morton this weekend. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group
Fit-again Caley Thistle star Robbie Deas reveals weekly battle after injury return
Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Sean Welsh red card appeal success for Caley Thistle
Former Caley Thistle defender Ross Tokely. Image: SNS Group
Hampden push can lead to play-off drive for Caley Thistle, says Ross Tokely
James Vincent slides home the goal that won Caley Thistle the Scottish Cup.
James Vincent says Caley Thistle stalwarts can bring experience of 2015 into fresh Scottish…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
Caley Thistle's Lewis Hyde. Image: SNS
Lewis Hyde hopes Caley Thistle have kick-started play-off charge with win over Partick Thistle
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle Women manager Karen Mason urges side to 'keep standards high' for Morton…
Sean Welsh is shown a red card by referee Grant Irvine. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle to appeal Sean Welsh's red card in 1-0 victory over Partick Thistle
Caley Thistle players celebrate Nathan Shaw's goal against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS
Ten-man Caley Thistle hold on to claim vital victory over Partick Thistle

Most Read

1
AWPR crash pedestrian
Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by car on AWPR
2
Hampton by Hilton hotel in Westhill will house the refugees. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Concerns raised as Westhill hotel set to receive 173 male refugees
7
3
Cascada singer Natalie Horler. Photo by Kordula Kohlschmitt
Cascada star Natalie Horler promises ‘high energy, fun night’ when the chart-toppers perform in…
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. New owner for Muir of Ord Co-op Picture shows; Artist's impression of Muir of Ord Co-op. n/a. Supplied by DM Hall Date; Unknown
Muir of Ord’s new Co-op sold for more than £1.25 million
5
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Craig Kerr Picture shows; Craig Kerr. Inverness Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Former Ross County player had to be pepper-sprayed twice after assaulting police
6
The school will work in partnership to deliver a new art project. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
‘The young people at Northfield are incredible’: Council seizing opportunity for much-needed change
7
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
8
CR0041893 Kathryn Wylie. Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image shows Jason Harris leaving court. Tuesday 28th March 2023 Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Unruly passenger who caused plane to turn around on runway facing jail
9
Ben Wyvis & Glen Glass in the Highlands of Scotland; Shutterstock ID 237192106; purchase_order: ; job:
Highland gangland boss back behind bars after police bring down £500,000 drugs operation
10
Scottish baby names 2022 illustration with letters and baby
Rubix, Pacesetter and Cosanostra: The full list of Scottish baby names used in 2022…

More from Press and Journal

Dry and trimmed cannabis buds stored in a glass jars.
Aberdeen man caught with £22,000 of cannabis in boot of car
Stone mason and site manager Gail Howie with LTM Group is pictured, working on the South Street building. Image: John Paul Photography
Gordon & MacPhail Elgin latest: South Street work well under way and High Street…
Sean Blair, winning this line-out for Highland, is set for a weekend return against Dundee. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Highland on red alert for Dundee trip as they hunt down fourth-placed Gala
Martin Gilbert.
Martin Gilbert: North-east technology sector should be embraced
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar co-lead coach Greig Ryan says road to recovery will be a challenging…
An artist's impression of plans for the future of the Bridge of Don under council proposals. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
A two-lane Bridge of Don? 7 plans for Aberdeen transport visualised
Gordonians coach Ryan Morrice.
Gordonians braced for one of their toughest trips of the season
Two-goal Toby Macleod, who is now at Wick, starred for Orkney in their 6-1 victory at Golspie Sutherland earlier this season.
Orkney relish chance to tackle another big-hitter as Golspie Sutherland come calling
Being super-squeamish made parenting tricky at points for Moreen (Image: Helen Hepburn)
Moreen Simpson: Even TV soaps are getting too gory to stomach
Art therapy is not generally NHS-funded (Image: Alexandr Zagibalov/Shutterstock)
Sarah Randell: Art therapy can make a huge difference for children with chronic illness

Editor's Picks

Most Commented