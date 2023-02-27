‘Where’s our ferry?’: Concerns raised about the lack of ‘big’ ferry on Corran route

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Ferry users in Ardnamurchan and from the Isle of Mull are asking where their usual ferry is, months after it went off for its annual refit.

It is understood the regular and bigger MV Corran was removed from service on October 29, and has not returned since.

Months on, the community has not been told where their boat is and if it will return ahead of the busy Easter period.

At the moment the smaller MV Maid of Glencoul is operating the five-minute sailing across Loch Linnhe between the busy A82 Fort William to Glasgow road and Ardgour.

The MV Corran is owned and operated by Highland Council. The local authority previously agreed to replace the boats, a decision some residents disagreed with.

Due to circumstances beyond our control the MV Corran will not be back in service until January next year…. sorry for inconvenience. — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) December 13, 2022

Where is the MV Corran?

One resident, Catherine Ann MacDonald, said: “We are still only operating with the small Maid of Glencoul at Corran.

“The MV Corran went away for annual refit months ago and nobody is able to give an update. With Easter fast approaching it is becoming a bit of a worry.

“I appreciate problems perhaps with supply of parts, but you would think the council could provide an update, there are various things that cannot be done without the larger ferry.”

On marinetraffic.com, a tracker for vessels across the globe, it says that the MV Corran is out of range.

Ms MacDonald, who is a member of the Corran Narrow Crossing group, continued: “Where is the MV Corran? How long until she is back?

The MV Corran will be coming out of service for its annual refit the last run on Saturday 29th October and we will be running a restricted hgv service while the Maid of Glencoul is in service. — Corran Ferry (@CorranFerry) October 27, 2022

“Word has it we are just one crew member becoming sick to being left with no service at all, if this is correct we are in a very precarious state.”

It is understood that while the MV Corran is in dry dock for an overhaul and her crew are with her.

Councillor Ken Gowans, economy and infrastructure spokesman at Highland Council said: “It was a longer MV Corran refit this year, taking until January, largely due to extensive rebuilding of her 23-year-old ramps, specifically the one that lands on the Nether Lochaber side and experiences more wear due to the harsher weather conditions on that side of the narrows.

“She has been delayed since January due to a problem found with one of the main Voith cycloidal propulsion units after it went away for planned servicing.”

The Voith Schneider Propeller (VSP) combines cycloidal propulsion and ship steering in one unit.

He continued: “We are waiting for the delivery of ordered parts so the unit can be rebuilt.

“We are optimistic that the MV Corran will be back in service early April, after sea trials and MCA certification.

“If there are any further delays, the council will give an update as soon as possible with any necessary plans for contingency.”