Shetland primary school evacuated after ordnance discovered

A primary school in Shetland has been evacuated following the discovery of a historic ordnance.

The item was found on a beach in Scalloway this morning and was then taken to Scalloway Primary School.

Shetland Coastguard first received reports of the discovery at about 11.30am.

The coastguard team from Lerwick was dispatched to the scene where they have set up a cordon and remain to assist police.

Officers have evacuated the school building as a precaution.

It is understood Scalloway Health Centre is also closed as a result.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team has been made aware and is expected to attend.

‘Grateful for prompt response’

A police spokesman said: “Police and emergency services are currently at a primary school in Scalloway, Shetland after an historic ordnance was found at a local beach and taken to the school around 11.45 am on Friday, May 26.

“A cordon has been put in place around the area and the school has been evacuated as a precaution.

“Shetland Coastguard and Shetland Council are assisting.

“Explosive Ordnance Disposal have been made aware and will attend. Inquiries are continuing.”

A Shetland Islands Council spokesman added: “We can confirm an incident at Scalloway Primary School this morning involving historic ordnance.

“Staff and pupils have now left the building and the school is now closed. We’re grateful to Police Scotland and HM Coastguard for their prompt response.”