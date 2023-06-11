Train services in Inverness cancelled due to lightning strikes as weather warnings extended

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Train services in Inverness cancelled due to lightning strikes as weather warnings extended

Warnings for more thunderstorms and localised flooding have been extended to Monday.

By David Mackay
Close-up image of ScotRail train in Inverness station looking down platform.
ScotRail has closed two lines out of Inverness due to the lightning strikes. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Trains have been brought to a standstill in the Inverness area after signals were affected by lightning strikes.

ScotRail has closed the line between Inverness and Inverness Airport and the Highland Main Line between the city and Aviemore due to the fault.

Harbour road in Inverness is currently blocked due to a technical fault with the level crossing.

However, ScotRail trains from Inverness to Thurso and Wick are not affected by the lightning strikes.

The fault occurred as a yellow Met Office warning for thunderstorms remains in place covering the Highlands, Moray and parts of Aberdeenshire.

The warnings are in force until 9pm tomorrow.

Rail engineers work to uncover fault

This evening, Network Rail engineers remain on site as work to uncover the fault continues.

ScoRail has confirmed a number of parts have been replaced, however, the fault has yet to be rectified.

Rail bosses are warning commuters to expect disruption until the end of the day.

In a statement, posted on Twitter, Network Rail Scotland said testing on the line was under way to try and pinpoint the fault and restore power.

They wrote: “Testing continues to establish the root cause of failure following the earlier lightning strike.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this has caused to your journey today. Staff remain on site as further testing continues to resolve the loss of power in the Inverness area.”

What Inverness ScotRail services are affected by lightning?

  • 22.27 arrival at Elgin from Glasgow via Inverness will terminate at Perth.

Train services operating between Inverness, Aberdeen and the central belt have been subject to cancellation or revision due to the fault.

ScotRail staff have been busy working on arranging alternative arrangements for those travelling to and from Inverness.

Passengers have been told train tickets can be used on the Stagecoach 10 service from Inverness to Aberdeen.

Coaches have also been booked to assist passengers at Aviemore.

Rail bosses have also been trying to organise coaches for passengers travelling north from Perth.

However, they are encouraging passengers to travel tomorrow, if possible, due to the ongoing disruption.

Flash flooding alerts exteneded

Following days of hot dry weather, heavy rain has swept across the country with thunderstorms.

Pockets of heavy downpours have been experienced across the Highlands, Moray and Aberdeenshire throughout Sunday.

Sepa has issued extended flood warnings into Monday as the risk of heavy showers continues.

The agency has issued amber warnings for almost the entire country, specifically warnings about the risk of thundery downpours.

Drivers have been urged to take care while out on the roads with home owners also urged to be aware of dangers from fast-flowing water.

Met Office forecasts show most of the rain in the morning will be confined to the north-west Highlands.

However, the heaviest rain will develop from about 12noon, initially in the Easter Ross area, before further intense periods of rain develop over the Cairngorms at about before moving further north towards Buckie, Banff and Fraserburgh.

