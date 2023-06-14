Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit ‘obliterated’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch: Lightning strike leaves rocks on Ben Nevis summit ‘obliterated’

The lighting has left the summit of the UK's highest peak with dozens of splintered rocks.

By Cameron Roy

Rocks along the summit of Ben Nevis have been left “obliterated” after a lightning strike.

The highest point in the UK was left devastated following a thunderstorm on Monday evening.

A stone pillar on the summit of the 4,413ft mountain was smashed to pieces by the force of nature.

BBC Weather reported that the UK and Ireland recorded 28,000 lightning flashes during the day.

The thunderstorm was caused by heatwave conditions mostly concentrated in north-west Scotland.

Damage to the pillar was first spotted on Tuesday by experienced Kinlochleven-based mountain guide Rich Pyne.

Experienced mountaineer Rich Pyne noticed the damage. Image: Rich Pyne.

‘It has been smashed to pieces’

The expert, who started a mountaineering guide business in 2015, has climbed the Ben Nevis summit 562 times.

He said: “That is how I notice little changes.”

In a video on social media, Mr Pyne surveyed the damage and said: “That has been smashed to pieces. It was fine on Saturday.

“I can’t imagine people doing this much destruction. Wow. Obliterated.”

Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain. It is snow capped and shows how large it is above Fort William.
Ben Nevis towers over the town of Fort William.

Videos and images which later surfaced on social media of lightning strikes hitting the summit confirmed Mr Pyne’s suspicions.

The summit of Ben Nevis has been the location of many events over the years.

In September, a couple who met on the mountain were married on the summit. 

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team answered around 80 callouts on the mountain in 2022. Nine people died on the mountain that year.

