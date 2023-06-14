Buckie’s Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Buckie’s Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy

The former Elgin City defender has joined the Jags on a two-year deal.

By Callum Law
Darryl McHardy bagged the winner against Stranraer. Image: SNS
Darryl McHardy has signed for Buckie Thistle

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says silverware is a must in the new season after making Darryl McHardy his fifth summer signing.

The defender, who was released by Elgin City last month after more than a decade at Borough Briggs, has agreed a two-year contract with the Jags.

Victoria Park manager Stewart is thrilled to land McHardy, 28, who follows goalkeepers Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier and midfielders Dale Wood and Jack MacIver in joining Buckie this summer.

Success the aim

Having been pipped to the Breedon Highland League title on the final day in the last two seasons and been on the losing side in three cups in the last three years Stewart says with the squad assembled the onus is on Thistle to deliver trophies.

He said: “Darryl brings great experience having played at a higher level, as well as professionalism and aggression.

“He’s played 300 games for Elgin at a higher level than we’re at.

“That’s what we’re trying to bring to the club, Jack MacIver is another one who was playing in the SPFL last season.

“We’ve felt we’re a good team and we haven’t been far away from winning, but I think the five signings we’ve brought in are top quality.

“The board have backed me and supported me with who I want to bring in and I feel they’ll make us a better team.

“We need to be winning something now because the club’s invested, I’ve put a lot of work into it as well and now we need to go and deliver.

“As a club we need to take that next step. Buckie’s the biggest club in the Highland League in my opinion, we need to be challenging for trophies and we have been in the last two seasons.

“I’m hoping these signings will help get us over the line to win something.

“Time will tell, the competition will be fierce, but if we put the work in hopefully the trophies will come.”

The big pitch

Stewart revealed Buckie had to fight off plenty of other clubs to land McHardy’s signature.

He felt it was important to do all he could to attract a player who has spent his entire career – apart from a short loan spell at Rothes in 2020 – in the SPFL.

He added: “When a player like Darryl becomes available you do all you can to get him.

“I was talking to him all the time, I met him twice and we had to do that because there were plenty of Highland League clubs as well as teams in the SPFL who were after him.

Graeme Stewart is thrilled to have added Darryl McHardy, centre, to Buckie Thistle’s squad

“In my opinion Darryl would improve every team in the Highland League so it’s great to get him and I think it’s a statement for the club.

“He can play a few different positions across defence and midfield and chips in with his fair share of goals so I’m delighted.

“I don’t want anyone to leave so as long as that’s the case we’re probably happy now with our business.

“I think we’ve got strength in every department now.”

