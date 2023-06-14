Buckie’s Graeme Stewart targets trophies after signing Darryl McHardy

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart says silverware is a must in the new season after making Darryl McHardy his fifth summer signing.

The defender, who was released by Elgin City last month after more than a decade at Borough Briggs, has agreed a two-year contract with the Jags.

Victoria Park manager Stewart is thrilled to land McHardy, 28, who follows goalkeepers Stuart Knight and Euan Storrier and midfielders Dale Wood and Jack MacIver in joining Buckie this summer.

Success the aim

Having been pipped to the Breedon Highland League title on the final day in the last two seasons and been on the losing side in three cups in the last three years Stewart says with the squad assembled the onus is on Thistle to deliver trophies.

He said: “Darryl brings great experience having played at a higher level, as well as professionalism and aggression.

“He’s played 300 games for Elgin at a higher level than we’re at.

“That’s what we’re trying to bring to the club, Jack MacIver is another one who was playing in the SPFL last season.

“We’ve felt we’re a good team and we haven’t been far away from winning, but I think the five signings we’ve brought in are top quality.

⚽ ⚽ ITS OFFICIAL…..DARRYL MCHARDY IS A JAAAAAAG⚽ ⚽ BTFC are excited to this evening announce that Darryl McHardy has agreed terms that will see him at Victoria Park for the next 2 seasons. pic.twitter.com/palx3x8T99 — Buckie Thistle FC (@BuckieThistle) June 14, 2023

“The board have backed me and supported me with who I want to bring in and I feel they’ll make us a better team.

“We need to be winning something now because the club’s invested, I’ve put a lot of work into it as well and now we need to go and deliver.

“As a club we need to take that next step. Buckie’s the biggest club in the Highland League in my opinion, we need to be challenging for trophies and we have been in the last two seasons.

“I’m hoping these signings will help get us over the line to win something.

“Time will tell, the competition will be fierce, but if we put the work in hopefully the trophies will come.”

The big pitch

Stewart revealed Buckie had to fight off plenty of other clubs to land McHardy’s signature.

He felt it was important to do all he could to attract a player who has spent his entire career – apart from a short loan spell at Rothes in 2020 – in the SPFL.

He added: “When a player like Darryl becomes available you do all you can to get him.

“I was talking to him all the time, I met him twice and we had to do that because there were plenty of Highland League clubs as well as teams in the SPFL who were after him.

“In my opinion Darryl would improve every team in the Highland League so it’s great to get him and I think it’s a statement for the club.

“He can play a few different positions across defence and midfield and chips in with his fair share of goals so I’m delighted.

“I don’t want anyone to leave so as long as that’s the case we’re probably happy now with our business.

“I think we’ve got strength in every department now.”