‘All you need to do is hit one rock and you’re in trouble’: Lochaber Mountain Rescue team look back on busy season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘All you need to do is hit one rock and you’re in trouble’: Lochaber Mountain Rescue team look back on busy season

By Michelle Henderson
January 22, 2023, 5:00 pm Updated: January 22, 2023, 8:04 pm
Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team confirmed the group have carried out 72 rescues on Ben Nevis this year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team confirmed the group have carried out 72 rescues on Ben Nevis this year. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

A Highland rescue team battled horrendous weather and difficult terrain to save the lives of more than 140 people stranded on the north’s most daring peaks last year.

Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team answered separate 120 callouts in 2022, with almost two thirds of rescues unfolding on Ben Nevis alone.

A total of 143 people lived to tell the tale of their ordeals, however, tragically, nine mountaineers also lost their lives.

And in one incident, they were even called out to rescue a 35kg Turkish dog who hurt her paws.

A year of rescues on Ben Nevis

Members of the 55-strong group of volunteer mountaineers scaled the 4,400ft peak on 73 separate occasions to rescue both amateur and experienced mountaineers.

Donald Paterson, leader of Lochaber MRT, said that level of demand is “normal” but admits modern technology has had a huge part to play in inspiring people to take on the great outdoors.

He said: “These figures are about normal for us now, although the last couple of years the numbers were lower due to the pandemic.

Mr Paterson reflected on the teams highs and lows over the last 12 months. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“The sheer volume of people that are now going into the outdoors, some more prepared than others, it has a lot to do with the mobile phone and people’s expectations nowadays.

“From the numbers that go up and down the Ben in a year, way more get away with it than those who get caught out.”

More lives lost on Ben Nevis

In March, the team faced a challenging rescue operation following reports of a fallen walker.

An eight-hour rescue operation was launched after Samuel Crawford, from Belfast, fell 1,000ft to his death.

The group of climbers Mr Crawford was part of was attempting to make its way off Ben Nevis when tragedy struck at Red Burn, on the west side of the mountain.

Members of the group got into difficulty, followed by a small number of soldiers who happened to be in the area and tried to help.

Samuel Crawford from Belfast, fell 1,000ft to his death on Ben Nevis in March. Image: DC Thomson.

Looking back, Mr Paterson described conditions on the peak as “horrific.”

Brodie Hood has been a member of Lochaber MRT for around five years.

Reflecting on the rescue operation, he described it as “full on” due to the horrendous weather and the level of confusion about what was happening.

Mr Hood said: “One person had fallen down the gully, hit rock and he died and two other people had followed his footprints and slid down.

“It was pretty full-on. There was a bunch of soldiers that had to get walked off the hill as well because they didn’t have enough equipment.”

Emotional loss

Five months later, the team faced an emotional operation following the death of experienced mountaineer Rob Brown.

The 33-year-old had been climbing on the north face of Ben Nevis on July 29 when the tragic accident occurred.

Team leader Mr Hood said when the call came through, he didn’t originally make the connection between the Rob Brown he knew.

He said: “I got the call and then they mentioned the name. I didn’t put two and two together initially because it was a Robert rather than Rob. Of course, as you go along and you start to organise things, it clicks.”

Rob Brown died in a tragic accident on Ben Nevis on July 29. Image: Andy Croy.

Lochaber MRT was involved in retrieving Mr Brown and his belongings.

The team leader said an emotionally charged operation of this nature takes its toll on all involved.

“If it is somebody local then generally there will be a connection with the team somewhere along the line and as it was with Rob, there was a close link to the team,” he added.

“Although he had never been a member of the team, he was the partner of a member of the team so that was a tough one to swallow for the whole outdoor community.

“It affects the team members for sure.”

Climber dies in avalanche

As 2022 drew to a close, a 49-year-old male climber became the ninth person to die on Ben Nevis after falling 2,000ft during an avalanche.

The tragedy happened on December 30 as a group of four people were scaling Number Two Gully.

Teacher and outdoors enthusiast Mark Bessell, 48, from Bristol, died after nearly 2,000ft in an avalanche, while his climbing partner was taking to Belford Hospital in Fort William with serious injuries.

More than 40 volunteers from Lochaber MRT and Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team battled the weather to get to the men.

avalanche
Rescue teams stretchered the victims of the December 30 avalanche off the hill, as conditions were too bad for the helicopter. Image: Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team.

Mr Paterson said: “It appears they were near the top and their weight made a cornice (an overhanging ledge of snow) give way and that triggered the avalanche.

“The wind conditions meant that the helicopter couldn’t get in so the teams found the pair on top of the snow and stretchered them off the mountain.

“They must have fallen 600 metres (1,968ft) and the chap who survived was very lucky.”

‘All you need to hit is one rock and you’re in trouble’

Other climbers have been rescued with broken bones, such as the pelvis – but Mr Paterson said it was down to pure chance.

Mr Paterson recalled: “There was a nasty call-out in Green Gully on Ben Nevis as a man had fallen a good 300ft. Two of them were winter climbing at the time. One walked away and one half-smashed his pelvis to bits.

“There was another lassie who suffered a similar incident.

“She stopped to put her harness on and because it was bulletproof frozen snow, she just lost her balance and off she went. She suffered injuries to her pelvis, face, and head.”

The Lochaber Mountain Rescue Team is always ready to respond.

Mr Paterson added: “It’s a bit like falling off a motorbike. You can fall off and walk away from it but you can also fall off and kill yourself, depending on what you hit on the way down.

“It is exactly the same on the hill in the winter time. You can fall down 1,000ft and not hit a thing and walk away with a couple of abrasions but then all you need to do is hit one rock and you’re in trouble.”

Walkers had ‘bitten off more than they could chew’

One of the more unusual rescues of 2022 involved a 35kg Turkish dog – and came after a packed day of five call-outs for the team.

Maggie, a Akbash dog became stranded on the summit of Ben Nevis in August after hurting her paws.

The three women scaling the peak attempted to carry her down when she became unable to move. However, as darkness fell, the group called for help.

Maggie the dog was rescued by members of Lochaber MRT after becoming stranded on Ben Nevis in August. Image: Lochaber MRT.

Mr Paterson said it is one rescue that he will remember for years to come.

“That rescue was pretty unique,” he said.

“These girls had clearly bitten off more than they could chew. It was the hottest day of the year and they obviously had this big Turkish mountain dog. The name suggests it would be used for the mountains but she just had no idea what Ben Nevis was and what the ground was like.

“I have to say that is one that will stick in my mind just because of what it was.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Highlands & Islands

Campaigners pushing for the A9 to be dualled say our latest mobile speed camera figures show the average cameras are doing nothing to improve driver behaviour. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Tmson
Almost 3,000 drivers on A9 caught speeding by mobile cameras since 2019
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a hen party sex assault and an upskirting voyeur
Two of the four otters found to have avian flu were on Shetland and Skye.
Avian flu detected in four otters
fire abandoned fife building
Man gets trapped under large log at Highland quarry
Campaigner Rebecca Wymer warns Highland women arent getting the healthcare they need. Image: Sandy McCook.
Highland women warn poor care is risking their lives
Missing person Mathew Cameron James. Image: Police Scotland.
Appeal for man missing from Lochaber for nine days
Greig Street Bridge
How can I take you seriously if you can't even pronounce Avoch? We find…
CalMac's compensation bill soars amid ferry 'chaos and cancellations'
MV Loch Seaforth which operates the Ullapool-Stornoway crossing.
CalMac cancels several ferry services due to 50mph winds
Campaigners from island communities say their young people should get free ferry travel, as they don't typically benefit as much as mainlanders do from the free under 22s bus travel scheme. Image: DC Thomson.
Should islanders get free under 22s ferry travel?

Most Read

1
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Raymond Grant is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Pensioner who sent filthy message to married woman placed on sex offenders’ register
2
police stop
Two charged following police stop on the A96 near Fochabers
3
Nicola Sturgeon praised Ian Blackford's leadership. Image: PA.
Nicola Sturgeon vows she has ‘plenty in the tank’ to stay on as first…
4
A 36-year-old man has been charged following a disturbance at the BP garage in Dyce. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Man charged following disturbance at Aberdeen petrol station
5
Broadstraik Inn owners
Landlords give up Broadstraik and Mains of Scotstown pubs amid claims of ‘online bullying’
6
A petrol station has been left as a scene of destruction following an incident. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Pictures show smashed windows and broken bottles strewn across floor following incident at Dyce…
7
Granville Gordon leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Danger driving aristocrat apologises in court to motorcyclists he seriously injured in crash
8
This beautiful Inverness bolthole is one of our properties of the week.
Six dream homes on the market across the north and north-east of Scotland

More from Press and Journal

Marion Singleton successfully finished her walk up Bennachie after previously needing to be airlifted off the hill. Image: Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance.
'They are the angels in the sky': Hillwalker raises cash for SCAA following Bennachie…
Aberdeen Women were beaten 1-0 by Hearts. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Gavin Levey says Aberdeen Women's 1-0 defeat to Hearts in SWPL 1 was 'tough'…
Sarah and Gordon Brown pictured in 2010.
Sarah Brown criticised for Dame Ann Gloag remarks after Stagecoach tycoon's 'human trafficking' charge
NHS Grampian dealt with its highest EVER number of slips, trips and falls on Friday. Image: DC Thomson Graphics
NHS Grampian deals with highest EVER number of falls patients on Friday - five…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS Group
Aberdeen, Caley Thistle, Cove and Elgin discover potential Scottish Cup opponents
The crash happened on King Street in Peterhead Image: Google Maps.
Car and van collide on Peterhead's King Street
Workers are currently trying to stop the gas leak in Stonehaven. Image: Frank O'Donnell / DC Thomson.
Gas leak prompts closure of Stonehaven street
Buckie Thistle forward Josh Peters.
Buckie Thistle maintain two-point lead at top of Highland League with victory over Inverurie…
Huntly attacker Robbie Foster. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson.
Robbie Foster at the double as Huntly defeat Deveronvale
Ross Tokely has scored three goals in three games for Nairn. Image: Jasper Image.
Nairn County boss praises 'brilliant' Ross Tokely after 2-2 draw at Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented