Oban Pub Watch is back to deter disorder

Oban Pub Watch has been reinstated after licensees noticed a rise in disorder since the scheme stopped running.

Pub Watch means that anyone behaving badly in one pub is barred from all premises in the town.

But it fell by the wayside following Covid and has not been operating for over a year.

On Thursday, Oban Pub Watch members met up for the first time since last June. Michael Durkin, who runs Coasters bar, was re-elected as chairman.

Most of the licensees in the town are part of Pub Watch. They will hold monthly meetings to discuss reports from any incidents in licensed premises. Police have allocated two officers to support the scheme.

Only people who are verbally or physically abusive, or involved in drug-related incidents, are considered for being placed on Pub Watch.

Each incident will be considered by the group and members will decide if a person should be barred and how long for.

Police would inform person they were put on Pub Watch

Mr Durkin said: “The ban could be anything from six months to two years. Previously police would send a letter informing the person they are on Pub Watch.

“Now they will be handed a letter if and when they enter the bar. Each pub will have a template.”

At present there is only one person on Pub Watch in the town. When numbers were highest, there were 14 people on the list.

Mr Durkin added: “It is the threat of being put on it that is effective. It is a good method for us to use to calm any situation down.

“Licensees noticed more incidents taking place when we didn’t have that threat. Oban is a small town and people hear what’s going on.

“We are pleased to have Pub Watch back up and running. It will help ensure that people can enjoy a pleasant evening. This should reduce the chance of any serious incidents taking place.”

As part of the scheme, publicans have an informal WhatsApp group to pass information along about any trouble taking place in the town.

Police support for Pub Watch

This helps publicans and police to monitor any potential trouble-makers as they move between premises.

Oban Police Inspector Lee Page said: “We have been working alongside licensees and partner organisations on the reintroduction of Pub Watch in the Oban area.

“The initiative aims to provide a safe and enjoyable social experience and the sharing of information allows our officers to target those who behave unacceptably.

“We fully support the reintroduction of Pub Watch in the local area and look forward to a unified approach to promote a safe and friendly environment for all.”

