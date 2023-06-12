Oban Pub Watch is back to deter disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oban Pub Watch is back to deter disorder

Licensees have held the first Oban Pub Watch meeting for a year.

By Rita Campbell
Oban Pub Watch has been reinstated after licensees noticed a rise in disorder since the scheme stopped running.

Pub Watch means that anyone behaving badly in one pub is barred from all premises in the town.

But it fell by the wayside following Covid and has not been operating for over a year.

On Thursday, Oban Pub Watch members met up for the first time since last June. Michael Durkin, who runs Coasters bar, was re-elected as chairman.

Most of the licensees in the town are part of Pub Watch. They will hold monthly meetings to discuss reports from any incidents in licensed premises. Police have allocated two officers to support the scheme.

Only people who are verbally or physically abusive, or involved in drug-related incidents, are considered for being placed on Pub Watch.

Each incident will be considered by the group and members will decide if a person should be barred and how long for.

Police would inform person they were put on Pub Watch

Mr Durkin said: “The ban could be anything from six months to two years. Previously police would send a letter informing the person they are on Pub Watch.

“Now they will be handed a letter if and when they enter the bar. Each pub will have a template.”

At present there is only one person on Pub Watch in the town. When numbers were highest, there were 14 people on the list.

Mr Durkin added: “It is the threat of being put on it that is effective. It is a good method for us to use to calm any situation down.

The threat of being put on Pub Watch is usually enough to calm down any disorder in Oban. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.

“Licensees noticed more incidents taking place when we didn’t have that threat. Oban is a small town and people hear what’s going on.

“We are pleased to have Pub Watch back up and running. It will help ensure that people can enjoy a pleasant evening. This should reduce the chance of any serious incidents taking place.”

As part of the scheme, publicans have an informal WhatsApp group to pass information along about any trouble taking place in the town.

Police support for Pub Watch

This helps publicans and police to monitor any potential trouble-makers as they move between premises.

Oban Police Inspector Lee Page said: “We have been working alongside licensees and partner organisations on the reintroduction of Pub Watch in the Oban area.

“The initiative aims to provide a safe and enjoyable social experience and the sharing of information allows our officers to target those who behave unacceptably.

“We fully support the reintroduction of Pub Watch in the local area and look forward to a unified approach to promote a safe and friendly environment for all.”

