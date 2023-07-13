Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil had lowest vote attendance in the SNP, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Western Isles MP Angus MacNeil had lowest vote attendance in the SNP, figures show

Angus MacNeil says an MP might not attend votes "because they are attending to other issues or have travel problems".

By Eve McLachlan
MP Angus MacNeil
MP Angus MacNeil

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP Angus MacNeil takes part in less than half of votes in Parliament.

A meeting between Mr MacNeil and SNP chief whip Brendan O’Hara led to an argument on July 3.

He confirmed this week that he had declined to fully rejoin the party following the end of a week-long suspension after the incident.

He says he will not retake the whip “until it is clear that the SNP are pursuing independence”.

Since 2019, Mr MacNeil has attended 45% of votes, the lowest percentage of any SNP MP.

According to data from The Public Whip, the average vote attendance for a Scottish MP is 63.6%.

So why is Mr MacNeil taking part in almost 20% fewer votes than average?

Does vote attendance matter?

Vote attendance isn’t necessarily indicative of how actively engaged an MP is. They may simply be selective about which motions they vote for, for example.

Mr MacNeil says an MP might not attend votes “because they are attending to other issues or have travel problems”.

He also alludes to a lack of impact behind an individual MP’s vote on a motion.

“In this parliament there are no tight votes given the Tory majority, as a result they win each and every vote,” he says.

In the past, Mr MacNeil has spoken out in favour of introducing remote voting for MPs.

He noted that travel difficulties makes in-person voting much harder for MPs based a long distance from London.

However, compared other MPs in the Highlands and Islands, Mr MacNeil’s voting attendance is still unusually low.

Orkney MP Alistair Carmichael, for instance, has a recent voting attendance of 76.2% – over 30% higher than Mr MacNeil, and 10% higher than average.

Despite this, taxpayers have paid slightly more in travel and accommodation expenses for Mr MacNeil than Mr Carmichael in the last year.

