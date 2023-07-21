In pictures: North Uist Highland Games 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
In pictures: North Uist Highland Games 2023

Music, dance and muscle on one sunny day on the machair.

By Eve McLachlan
A piper plays for a group of young Highland dancers while others queue behind him.
Highland dancers wait for their turn to compete in the North Uist games. Photo: Eve McLachlan

A community came together for the annual North Uist Highland Games this Friday.

A man throws a shotput through the air.
Kilts a-whirl during the shotput contest. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Events included piping and Highland dance contests, as well as feats of strength and a race up one of North Uist’s rugged peaks.

A man and a boy wearing bagpiping uniforms stand outside a mobile food truck.
Bagpipers queue for doughnuts between events at the North Uist Games. Photo: Eve McLachlan
A piper plays on a wooden platform in the middle of a field.
A piper performs for the critical eye of the competition’s judges. Photo: Eve McLachlan

The forecast was for showers. But luck was on the community’s side this Friday, and the Games were met with summer sunshine.

A saltire flag against a blue sky.
Bright and breezy weather greeted the crowds at the Games. Photo: Eve McLachlan

The setting was one of the most picturesque areas of the island, just minutes from the Balranald nature reserve.

Trophies sitting on a table, with a rugged landscape in the background. <yoastmark class=

While most of the competitors were representing their township in Uist, some were from places such as Stornoway and Glasgow — and New Zealand.

A group of people running past spectators.
Runners take off for the hill race. Photo: Eve McLachlan

Dancers, pipers, and athletes of all ages took part, with adult Highland dancers competing for prize money totalling over £2,500.

Highland dancers perform in front of judges.
The Highland dancers show off their moves. Photo: Eve McLachlan
The Sgoil Lionacleit pipe band tunes up before heading to the field to entertain the crowd. Photo: Eve McLachlan

On Facebook, the organisers of the games gave their “massive thanks” to the volunteers who helped make it happen.

Summer is in full swing for the North Uist community, with the island’s annual agricultural show coming up next week.

