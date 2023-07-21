In pictures: North Uist Highland Games 2023

A community came together for the annual North Uist Highland Games this Friday.

Events included piping and Highland dance contests, as well as feats of strength and a race up one of North Uist’s rugged peaks.

The forecast was for showers. But luck was on the community’s side this Friday, and the Games were met with summer sunshine.

The setting was one of the most picturesque areas of the island, just minutes from the Balranald nature reserve.

While most of the competitors were representing their township in Uist, some were from places such as Stornoway and Glasgow — and New Zealand.

Dancers, pipers, and athletes of all ages took part, with adult Highland dancers competing for prize money totalling over £2,500.

On Facebook, the organisers of the games gave their “massive thanks” to the volunteers who helped make it happen.

Summer is in full swing for the North Uist community, with the island’s annual agricultural show coming up next week.

