Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Restaurant plans for former Ellon TSB bank ditched

The developer has pulled the plug on proposals to convert the former Bridge Street branch into new diner.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
The former Ellon TSB branch on Bridge Street. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Plans to convert the former Ellon TSB bank branch into a restaurant have been withdrawn.

Sava Estates unveiled proposals in December for a diner in the vacant Bridge Street building.

But, the developers have now pulled the plug.

TSB, and before that Lloyds TSB, welcomed customers to the town centre branch for years until it was closed for good last April.

Bank bosses blamed a rise in customers choosing to use online banking for the closure.

A poster on the former bank’s front door explains the unit is now closed. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

They revealed there had been a 45% decrease in transactions at the bank.

And they claimed only three customers visited regularly.

Restaurant could have helped to ‘animate’ Ellon town centre

Under the plans, Sava Estates wanted to open up the customer and cashier area to maximise restaurant space.

Three interview rooms were also expected to be removed to make way for seating.

Scroll back and forth to see what had been planned for the old Ellon TSB branch:

Agents Bennett Developments and Consulting argued that the new restaurant would “help to animate the local area” and bring investment to Ellon.

They even claimed that the light from the eatery’s windows would “help reinforce a sense of safety and security and overall wellbeing” during the evenings and darker winter months.

Noise and odour worries raised

However the plan was met with some opposition.

The council’s environmental health service raised concern about noise from restaurant bothering those living in above flats.

The gates to the bank’s car park are now closed. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

And, they were worried that cooking smells would carry to surrounding properties too.

Earlier this week it was confirmed that the plans had been ditched.

Plans for car wash still pressing ahead

But, work continues to potentially turn the former bank’s car park into a car wash.

Last month, Ahmet Dogan lodged a separate bid with the council to start up the business.

The new business would take over the former bank’s car park. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

While Aberdeenshire roads officials say there are no issues, Ythan Community Council think otherwise.

They claim the existing lane to the car park is “already too congested and cannot cope with any further vehicular movements”.

The car wash would be in the car park of the former Ellon TSB. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

You can view the proposal here.

