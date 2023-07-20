Scolpaig Spaceport: Uist objectors demand public inquiry as the Scottish Government considers planning application review

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scolpaig Spaceport: Uist objectors demand public inquiry as the Scottish Government considers planning application review

Friends of Scolpaig have raised environmental and transparency concerns as the £1 million project prepares to go ahead.

By Eve McLachlan
A warning sign for a military defense site in a field.
Hebrides Range in South Uist, one of the existing launch sites owned by QinetiQ. Planning permission for a spaceport to be managed by the same company in North Uist was approved last month. Photo: Donald MacLeod

A row has erupted over plans for a new spaceport in the islands.

Planning permission for a spaceport in Scolpaig, North Uist, was awarded by Comhairle nan Eilean Siar last month.

But campaigners Friends of Scolpaig argues that the Comhairle “did not make an unbiased decision” when approving the application.

Hundreds of people had objected and a petition was raised against the plans.

It has now emerged the Scottish Government may now review the decision.

In addition, campaigners are calling for a public inquiry.

Capable of launching suborbital rockets, the Comhairle has hailed the spaceport as an opportunity for new jobs and development.

The campaigning group Friends of Scolpaig, however, has spoken out against the project.

A million-pound investment

In a new statement, they asked “the Scottish Government Planning authorities to now ‘call-in’ this proposed development for their own determination following a full Public Inquiry”.

They highlighted that the planning application was met with “huge opposition”.

“Over 200 written objections were submitted and over 900 people signed a petition against the proposed Spaceport,” they say.

As well as environmental concerns, the statement argues that the Comhairle may have had a conflict of interest in approving the planning application.

The Comhairle has spent almost a million pounds purchasing the land in North Uist.

Friends of Scolpaig claim this means they “may not have the necessary impartiality to make an unbiased decision”.

What could the environmental impacts be?

Friends of Scolpaig have called the area a place of “exceptional natural beauty and biodiversity”.

The spaceport development could cause the “destruction of habitats” and “negative effects on wildlife”, they say.

In addition to the land that would be directly developed on, the rockets would be launched just 2km away from the RSPB’s Balranald nature reserve.

A corncrake mid-call in the undergrowth.
A corncrake calling. This rare bird is one of the protected species that live in North Uist. Photo: Steve Knell

An Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was carried out as part of the planning application, and the RSPB has said that they “do not think the proposal is likely to have significant adverse impacts on birds and protected areas”.

The Friends of Scolpaig, however, say “considerable time” is needed to “digest” the EIA.

Furthermore, they believe the submitted plans may be just the beginning.

They say they are concerned that “this Spaceport 1 proposal is simply a stalking horse, intended to be significantly scaled up in the future”.

Review decision to be made ‘in due course’

When asked for a response, the Comhairle said that they “will not be making any comment whilst the matter is with the Scottish Government”.

In a statement, the Scottish Government confirmed that “the application has been notified to Scottish Ministers”.

The decision as to whether or not to call in the application for Scolpaig spaceport will be made “in due course”, the spokesperson said.

“It would not be appropriate for the Scottish Government to provide further comment at this stage.”

More local reporting from the Western Isles:

More from Highlands & Islands

Jackie Sutherland has devoted more than 70 years to youth football
'A true legend of North football': Unsung hero Jackie, 90, to be given city…
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Keir Johnston, whose mother-in-law's dress she wore to his wedding went viral, will stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow Picture shows; Keir Johnston, whose mother-in-law's dress she wore to his wedding went viral, will stand trial at the High Court in Glasgow. N/A. Supplied by Crime and courts team Date; Unknown
'Dress that Broke the Internet' husband accused of attempting to murder his wife
The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans
John and Lesley Gallacher were married in a Glasgow hospital wedding as he fought for his life.
In sickness and in health: Couple tie the knot as groom fights for life…
AMTE's factory in Thurso.
Thurso company AMTE Power on brink of administration
Artist's impression of proposed £6 million development at North Kessock.
£6 million retail and electric vehicle charging scheme planned for North Kessock
Orkney Islands Games
The road to Orkney's 2025 International Island Games: Council officers visit Guernsey event
Police and a police van at the scene at Culloden
Police cordon off bus stop at Culloden following unexplained death of man
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1
Kate Forbes hosted a summit to learn lessons from recent wildfires in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/Balintore Fire Station
Wildfire summit held in Highlands hailed as 'positive step' towards building resilience for future