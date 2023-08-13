Highland-set horror film starring Outlander stars to get cinema release

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Highland-set horror film starring Outlander stars to get cinema release

Mercy Falls is not your typical horror film.

By Louise Glen
The film is shot in the Highlands. Image: Shutterstock.

Highland-set survival horror film Mercy Falls, starring Outlander’s Lauren Lyle, will have a UK theatrical release.

The film will be released by Bingo Films in UK cinemas from September 1, and also stars fellow Outlander Gilly Gilchrist.

Lyle plays Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander while Gilchrist plays Geordie Chisholm. He plays Lyle’s dad in the feature film.

Mercy Falls is directed by Scottish filmmaker Ryan Hendrick and follows a group of friends who set off into the Highlands in search of a long-lost cabin.

Their trip turns into a nightmare when a fatal accident leads to suspicion, betrayal and murder.

Outlander star to lead Highland horror film cast

The horror film cast includes Nicolette McKeown, Layla Kirk, James Watterson, Joe Rising and Eoin Sweeney.

The screenplay is by Hendrick and Meliá Grasska, and it is produced by David Newman through Magic Monkey Films.

Highland horror film Mercy Falls stars two cast members from Outlander. Pictured are the stars of that show.
Both Lauren Lyle and Gilly Gilchrist star in TV series Outlander. Image: Starz.

It was financed by Magic Monkey Films, Moonglass Music, and Apollo Informal Investments.

Mr Hendrick’s previous credits include the 2020 romantic comedy Lost At Christmas.

He said: “Mercy Falls is not your typical horror film.

“It combines elements of mystery, drama, and psychological thriller to create a tense and atmospheric story that will keep you guessing until the end.

“The film also showcases the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands, adding to the sense of isolation and dread that the characters experience.”

 