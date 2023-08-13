Highland-set horror film starring Outlander stars to get cinema release

Highland-set survival horror film Mercy Falls, starring Outlander’s Lauren Lyle, will have a UK theatrical release.

The film will be released by Bingo Films in UK cinemas from September 1, and also stars fellow Outlander Gilly Gilchrist.

Lyle plays Marsali MacKimmie Fraser in Outlander while Gilchrist plays Geordie Chisholm. He plays Lyle’s dad in the feature film.

Mercy Falls is directed by Scottish filmmaker Ryan Hendrick and follows a group of friends who set off into the Highlands in search of a long-lost cabin.

Their trip turns into a nightmare when a fatal accident leads to suspicion, betrayal and murder.

Outlander star to lead Highland horror film cast

The horror film cast includes Nicolette McKeown, Layla Kirk, James Watterson, Joe Rising and Eoin Sweeney.

The screenplay is by Hendrick and Meliá Grasska, and it is produced by David Newman through Magic Monkey Films.

It was financed by Magic Monkey Films, Moonglass Music, and Apollo Informal Investments.

Mr Hendrick’s previous credits include the 2020 romantic comedy Lost At Christmas.

He said: “Mercy Falls is not your typical horror film.

“It combines elements of mystery, drama, and psychological thriller to create a tense and atmospheric story that will keep you guessing until the end.

“The film also showcases the stunning scenery of the Scottish Highlands, adding to the sense of isolation and dread that the characters experience.”