Calls to tackle NC500 bikers ‘racing’ through village at more than 100mph

A “rat run” on a NC500 route near Bonar Bridge becoming a Mecca for motorcyclists racing at up to speeds of 140mph, a community has claimed.

Residents have written to Highland Council and local MSPS calling for action on the A836 Bonar Bridge to Invershin road.

It comes after an 85-year-old pedestrian was killed on the road earlier this summer.

Those living in Invershin fear the next victim could be a child, and have questioned why the village has no speed limit – pointing out motorists often “put their foot down” on the straight as they go past family homes.

A836 between Bonar Bridge and Invershin is a “race track”

Eleana Wells, a managing director of the Balblair Estate, wrote an open letter to Highland Council to appeal for measures to be put in place.

She said: “Invershin is a village that for some strange reason has no speed limit, meaning that traffic passes through the village at least 60mph often more, round tight bends constantly killing pets and very often resulting in bad motor traffic accidents.

“This traffic then reaches the long straight which goes past multiple access driveways to people’s houses, and they put their foot down.

“It is absolutely normal for traffic down this straight to exceed 100mph.”

She claimed locals have seen bikers describe the road as one to race on.

“One motorcyclist was overheard in the pub bragging that he has managed to exceed 140mph,” she added.

“This road is a school bus route. Our children are waiting at the side of the road to get on the school bus.

“They cross the road to get back home. While traffic passes them at over 100mph. Can you try to imagine for a moment how the community feels about this?

“And now one of those children’s grandfathers is dead. We are all living in dread that next time it will be a child.”

The true horror of speeding cars

Highland Council previously carried out a study of the road in February, which found that 1,282 cars used the road on a seven-day average.

They travelled at an average speed of 53mph.

But residents don’t believe that captured the full picture, given the time of year.

Balblair Farm resident Reay Campbell, whose horse was killed on the road, has written to Councillor Michael Baird and Jamie Stone MP to raise his concerns.

He said: “The survey was an absolute joke.

“Conducted in a week in February when there are no motorbikes, little NC500 traffic, light local traffic, and, predictably poor weather conditions, of course, this will not give a true representation of the traffic speed.

“It was also conducted on a corner where even the fastest of the traffic will naturally slow down.”

North, west and central Sutherland councillor Mr Baird has called for a traffic order to be put in place to reduce speed on the road to 40mph.

He said: “The straight section of road from Bonar Bridge A836 to Invershin has been used as a target speed track.

“Motorbikes travel down that stretch of road at over 100mph. With young children being picked up and dropped off it is not acceptable for this kind of behaviour on this stretch of road.

“We have already witnessed some four fatalities over the years, and it is now time to put a stop to this excessive speed on this road.”

Highland Council has been approached for comment.