Have you checked out the newly refurbished Skyline trampoline park?

With a range of activities that cater to every age and skill level, Skyline trampoline park is the place where gravity-defying dreams come true!

New features you’ll find!

Get ready to put your agility, speed and competitive spirit to the test on the brand-new four-lane agility course. Challenge your friends to a race, conquer obstacles and show off your prowess as you navigate this high-energy course. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just looking for a fun challenge, the agility course is a must-try experience.

Japanese Air Floor

Imagine a football field with a twist – introducing the innovative Japanese Air Floor football area! Feel the rush as you play on an inflatable floor, adding an extra layer of excitement to your favourite sport. Engage in interactive football sessions that will keep you on your toes and guarantee a unique playing experience.

Elevate your fitness with sky fit classes

Sometimes keeping fit can feel like a real slog, and if it does for you then Skyline is the perfect answer! At a Sky Fit class you can take your fitness journey to new heights. Led by energetic instructors, these classes blend trampoline exercises with heart-pumping routines, creating an energy-packed fitness regimen that’s as fun as it is effective.

Fuel up at Skycafe

If you’re feeling peckish you can order directly from the user-friendly website for all orders. Skycafe also does a takeaway service daily, so you can even have your favourites delivered from Wednesday to Sunday evenings.

Trampolines and more

Dive into an expansive landscape of over 50 interconnected trampolines that invite you to leap, flip and bound like never before. Challenge your friends to thrilling duels on the two flip lanes or test your limits on the angled wall trampolines. Feel the rush of the jump platform, battle beams and the Canadian roll bar and conquer the towering jump tower and launch pad.

Endless excitement

Skyline Trampoline Park has transformed your playground into a haven of innovation and exhilaration. Its new renovations have taken the fun to new heights, making every visit a memorable experience for families, friends and individuals alike.

Visit the website for more details and to book your trampoline experience now. Get ready to jump, play and create lifelong memories at Skyline Trampoline Park!