Highlands & Islands

A836 Bonar Bridge closed after crash involving motorbike and pedestrian

The road has been closed in both directions from Invershin to Balblair.

By Lauren Taylor
Image: DC Thomson.
Image: DC Thomson.

A motorbike and pedestrian have collided on a Highland road.

Police say a section of the A836 near Bonar Bridge has been closed following the crash.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 11.30am.

The A836 has been closed in both directions from Invershin to Balblair, and traffic is building between Inveran and Bonar Bridge.

Drivers are being diverted via the A839 Lairg to Mound, and the A9 for all traffic. Officers are urging members of the public to avoid the area.

 

A police spokesman said: “Around 11.30am on Wednesday, July 19, we were called to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and a pedestrian on the A836 near Invershin.

“Emergency services are in attendance and the road is currently closed in both directions between Bonar Bridge and Lairg.

“Local diversions are in place and the public is asked to avoid the area at this time.”

More as we get it.

