Highlands OAP who doesn’t drive offered Covid vaccine appointment over 100 miles from home

MSP Kate Forbes said she was aware of a "small number" of appointments being offered in unsuitable locations.

By Ellie Milne
Spring Covid booster
A number of Highland residents have been offered Covid booster appointments miles away from their homes. Image: Shutterstock.

A woman in her seventies is just one of a number of Highlands residents being offered Covid vaccine boosters hundreds of miles from home.

The OAP, who doesn’t drive, was offered an appointment in Caithness – more than 150 miles from her home in Spean Bridge, Lochaber.

The journey there and back would take almost eight hours by car.

She told The Herald: “As a pensioner who doesn’t drive, it’s very stressful and will mean having to try and reschedule to a much nearer venue.

“I’m sure there are appointment slots much closer to home.”

SNP MSP Kate Forbes
MSP Kate Forbes is encouraging concerned Highlanders to check in with the vaccination helpline. Image: PA.

MSP Kate Forbes confirmed she has been made aware of her constituents in the Dingwall area having to travel to Fort William for an available vaccine slot.

The almost 150-mile round journey would take more than four hours on road and almost 13 hours one-way on a train.

The SNP MSP for Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch said some of the appointment options she had seen were “completely unsuitable”.

Ms Forbes said: “I am aware of a small number of instances where Highlanders have been offered vaccination appointments in completely unsuitable locations.

“I have had people near Dingwall being offered slots in Fort William, and obviously someone in Spean Bridge should not have to go to Caithness for an appointment, so something has clearly gone wrong somewhere.

“Whilst NHS Highland covers a huge geographical area, nobody should have to travel four hours each way for a Covid vaccination.

“I would urge those being asked to travel significant distances to check with the vaccination helpline first.

“I would also be happy to raise any individual queries of Skye, Lochaber and Badenoch constituents with NHS Highland.”

Covid boosters brought forward

Those aged 65 or older are being offered Covid vaccines this winter, as well as those younger who are at an increased risk.

The rollout of the boosters was brought forward in Scotland, and the rest of the UK, after a new variant, BA.2.86, was detected last month.

NHS Highland has been contacted for comment.

