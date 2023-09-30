Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

‘He had a heart of pure gold’: Fundraising football match to be held in memory of Fort William teen

The charity match will be held on Sunday at Claggan Park.

By Shannon Morrison
Arran Watson pictured with his nephew Romeo.
Pictured: Arran Watson [right] with his nephew Romeo. Image supplied by Bambi Watson

The family of a teenager who took his own life have teamed up with Fort William FC to hold a match in his memory.

Arran Watson was just 19 when he died in February 2015 after a battle with mental ill health.

His cousin had the great idea of remembering him with a game of football, to raise both funds and awareness.

Arran’s sister Bambi remembered the “cheeky chappy” and says local support has been “unbelievable”.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to live in times like these,” says Bambi.

Arran Watson [centre] with his niece Brooke [right] and his nephew Neo [left].
Pictured: Arran [centre] with his niece Brooke [right] and his nephew Neo [left]. Image supplied by Bambi Watson

“Sometimes it feels like it happened yesterday, and other days it’s like a lifetime ago.

“If only love alone could have saved him.”

How the idea came to be

Bambi was approached by her cousin Matthew Prosser in May of this year.

He asked if he could organise a tribute football match in memory of Arran.

“I double-checked with my dad and my step-mum, and of course they were very supportive of the idea,” says Bambi.

Matthew then pitched the idea to Fort William FC Chairman Robert Coull, and he was onboard immediately.

Fort William Football Club
Pictured: Fort William Football Club. Shutterstock ID 1998006014; purchase_order: ; job: ; adbb9d5d-fa37-4b2d-b355-0d2e7aaa392e

“We rallied to the cause and organised everything almost overnight,” says Robert.

“As a community focused club we were more than happy to help and raise awareness about mental health which can affect anyone.

“The local support from businesses and locals has been amazing.”

The funds raised from the tribute football match and raffle are going to be split between Fort William FC and charities of the Watson family’s choosing.

Bambi says: “Fort William FC are a major part of the charity match, but they also give the young ones something to do and a sense of belonging.”

“Mental health and physical exercise are all interlinked, so half the proceeds going to the club is indefinite.”

Arran was a ‘loveable rogue’

The other half of the proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Ewen’s Room, and to the Highlife Highland Youth Service Team in Fort William.

Ewen’s Room is a mental health and wellbeing charity which is devoted to providing support for those experiencing poor mental health.

Highlife Highland Youth Service Team worked with Arran for a number of years and was their ‘loveable rogue’.

“Arran had a heart of pure gold.” says Bambi. “He was a cheeky chap full of mischief and was always up to something!”

Arran had a large family consisting of five sisters and five brothers, and he was also very close to his nieces and nephews.

Arran Watson sitting with his family members.
Pictured L-R: Arran’s sister Skye, his niece Brooke, his sister Tiree, his brother Robert and cousin Rhys sat with Arran. Supplied by Bambi Watson

“He even painted a ceramic unicorn for my daughter when she was wee – she still cherishes it to this day.”

“He loved his family and friends, and would do anything for them.”

‘Hurt, anger, guilt, confusion’

Bambi says that the response from the Fort William community towards the football match has been ‘unbelievable’.

“I would just like to thank the whole community for supporting myself and my family since the day Arran passed away.

“When you lose someone to suicide it is traumatic. You go through every emotion possible: hurt, anger, guilt, confusion.”

“It is sad how many people have got losing someone they love to suicide in common in Fort William. But I want people to know they are not alone.”

The tribute football match will take place on October 1 at Claggan Park, with kick-off at 1pm.

There will also be a raffle at the event with donations from over 60 local businesses who have given to the cause.

The Watson family wish to thank everyone who has taken part in the organisation of the football match, and also Matthew Prosser and Robert Coull.

If you or a loved one have been affected by the issues in this story you can contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123.

Conversation