The family of a teenager who took his own life have teamed up with Fort William FC to hold a match in his memory.

Arran Watson was just 19 when he died in February 2015 after a battle with mental ill health.

His cousin had the great idea of remembering him with a game of football, to raise both funds and awareness.

Arran’s sister Bambi remembered the “cheeky chappy” and says local support has been “unbelievable”.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to live in times like these,” says Bambi.

“Sometimes it feels like it happened yesterday, and other days it’s like a lifetime ago.

“If only love alone could have saved him.”

How the idea came to be

Bambi was approached by her cousin Matthew Prosser in May of this year.

He asked if he could organise a tribute football match in memory of Arran.

“I double-checked with my dad and my step-mum, and of course they were very supportive of the idea,” says Bambi.

Matthew then pitched the idea to Fort William FC Chairman Robert Coull, and he was onboard immediately.

“We rallied to the cause and organised everything almost overnight,” says Robert.

“As a community focused club we were more than happy to help and raise awareness about mental health which can affect anyone.

“The local support from businesses and locals has been amazing.”

The funds raised from the tribute football match and raffle are going to be split between Fort William FC and charities of the Watson family’s choosing.

Bambi says: “Fort William FC are a major part of the charity match, but they also give the young ones something to do and a sense of belonging.”

“Mental health and physical exercise are all interlinked, so half the proceeds going to the club is indefinite.”

Arran was a ‘loveable rogue’

The other half of the proceeds will be donated to mental health charity Ewen’s Room, and to the Highlife Highland Youth Service Team in Fort William.

Ewen’s Room is a mental health and wellbeing charity which is devoted to providing support for those experiencing poor mental health.

Highlife Highland Youth Service Team worked with Arran for a number of years and was their ‘loveable rogue’.

“Arran had a heart of pure gold.” says Bambi. “He was a cheeky chap full of mischief and was always up to something!”

Arran had a large family consisting of five sisters and five brothers, and he was also very close to his nieces and nephews.

“He even painted a ceramic unicorn for my daughter when she was wee – she still cherishes it to this day.”

“He loved his family and friends, and would do anything for them.”

‘Hurt, anger, guilt, confusion’

Bambi says that the response from the Fort William community towards the football match has been ‘unbelievable’.

“I would just like to thank the whole community for supporting myself and my family since the day Arran passed away.

“When you lose someone to suicide it is traumatic. You go through every emotion possible: hurt, anger, guilt, confusion.”

“It is sad how many people have got losing someone they love to suicide in common in Fort William. But I want people to know they are not alone.”

The tribute football match will take place on October 1 at Claggan Park, with kick-off at 1pm.

There will also be a raffle at the event with donations from over 60 local businesses who have given to the cause.

The Watson family wish to thank everyone who has taken part in the organisation of the football match, and also Matthew Prosser and Robert Coull.

If you or a loved one have been affected by the issues in this story you can contact Samaritans for free at any time on 116 123.