North Caledonian League: Fort William come from behind to maintain perfect start

The Claggan Park side have won three games out of three this season.

By Danny Law
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson
Fort William manager Alan Gray. Image: Iain Ferguson

Fort William came from behind to beat St Duthus and maintain their perfect start to the North Caledonian League season.

Aaron Skinner fired St Duthus ahead after 32 minutes but Doeimassei Muller Doguie levelled on the stroke of half-time for Alan Gray’s side.

Connor McLeod netted what proved to be the winner in the 57th minute to put Fort top of the table with three wins from three games.

Loch Ness sit in second spot thanks to a 1-0 victory at Halkirk United with Chris Innes scoring the game’s only goal two minutes before the break.

Invergordon are third following their 4-2 victory at home against Inverness Athletic.

Niall Docherty and Bradi Hulme had the hosts 2-0 up at the interval before Ryan MacLeod pulled one back five minutes into the second period.

Andrew Miller restored Invergordon’s two-goal advantage within a minute before MacLeod got his second of the afternoon for the visitors with just over 20 minutes to go.

Ken Morrison netted with seven minutes to go to end any hopes of an Inverness Athletic comeback.

Elsewhere, Orkney ran out 4-1 winners at Bonar Bridge.

Chris Simpson, Jason Scott, Ewan Stevenson and Toby MacLeod were on the scoresheet for Orkney with Aiden Stainke on target for the home side.

Drew Sutherland and Scott White were both on target inside the opening 18 minutes as Alness United defeated Clachnacuddin A 2-0 to claim their first league win of the season.

