Mary Berry heads to ‘special place’ in the Highlands for ‘enchanting’ festive TV show

Dame Mary Berry visited her mother's homeland to film her new BBC Christmas programme.

By Ellie Milne
Mary Berry promotional photo
Dame Mary Berry travelled to the Highlands to film her 2023 Christmas special. Image: BBC.

Dame Mary Berry has travelled to the Highlands to film an enchanting TV Christmas special.

Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December and feature the TV chef reflecting on her Scottish roots.

She describes the north of the country as a “special place” as it is where her mother grew up.

In the 60-minute episode, viewers will see Mary cook up a feast of seasonal dishes, as well as those steeped in Scottish tradition, while sharing her top Christmas hints and hacks.

Those on her festive menu include a Cranachan wreath, an indulgent cheese fondue and Mary’s Buche de Noel – a classic yule log flavoured with chestnut, coffee and chocolate.

During her festive trip, Mary also enjoyed days out with friends and special guests reindeer herding, caroling and enjoying a traditional ceilidh.

Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins, Mary Berry and Mel Giedroyc
Mary Berry has featured in a number of Christmas specials over the years including alongside her former Bake Off colleagues Paul Hollywood, Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc. Image: Mark Bourdillon/BBC.

Mary Berry cooks up a feast in the Highlands

“Christmas in Scotland is the biggest treat, my mother and her family were Scottish so it is a special place for me,” Mary said.

“The festive holidays are all about sharing special times with friends and family and so what better way than cooking some of my favourite dishes with a traditional Scottish twist.

“Joined by special guests and surrounded by beautiful scenery, these are recipes which can be used all over the festive season and I can’t wait to share Mary Berry’s Highland Christmas with BBC One viewers.”

Catherine Catton, head of commissioning for the BBC, added: “This Christmas, I’m delighted that Mary’s celebrating Scotland in epic fashion, with the help of some incredible recipes and some very special friends.

“I can’t wait for audiences to discover all the indulgent, comforting dishes Mary’s got planned to take us through the Christmas holidays – from fondue with an extra-special twist to mouth-watering cranachan, Mary’s sure to inspire cooks across the nation once again.”

Mary’s Highland Christmas, produced by the award-wining Rumpus Media, will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in December.

