Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash near Thurso

Motorists are being urged to avoid the B874 near Thurso following a one-vehicle crash this morning.

The crash occurred early on Tuesday morning with emergency services in attendance at the scene between Halkirk and Glengolly.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area due to “severe icy” road conditions.

According to AA Traffic News, the road has been partially blocked near the Calder Turn Off.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55am on Tuesday, December 12, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the B874 near to Thurso.

“Officers are in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area between Halkirk and Glengolly due to severe icy conditions.

“There have been no reports of injuries.”

