Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash near Thurso

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Emergency services called to one-vehicle crash near Thurso

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area due to icy conditions.

By Ross Hempseed
Image: DC Thomson
Image: DC Thomson

Motorists are being urged to avoid the B874 near Thurso following a one-vehicle crash this morning.

The crash occurred early on Tuesday morning with emergency services in attendance at the scene between Halkirk and Glengolly.

Police are urging motorists to avoid the area due to “severe icy” road conditions.

According to AA Traffic News, the road has been partially blocked near the Calder Turn Off.

A police spokeswoman said: “Around 6.55am on Tuesday, December 12, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle road crash on the B874 near to Thurso.

“Officers are in attendance and motorists are being asked to avoid the area between Halkirk and Glengolly due to severe icy conditions.

“There have been no reports of injuries.”

More as we get it.

More from Highlands & Islands

Police in a uniform with a radio, not showing her/his face.
Missing Inverness man traced by police
Staffin was the scene of one of the break-ins. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
String of Skye break-ins connected? Police keeping open mind
Margaret Payne dies
'Lockdown legend': Stair-climbing fundraiser Margaret Payne dies aged 93
Gudrun Ure starred as Super Gran in the 1980s. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
Loch Ness ready for a starring role as cult TV classic Super Gran nears…
Pictured: a piper playing the bagpipes next to the welcome sign for Lochaber campsite Bunroy Park in Roy Bridge.
Lochaber campsites take home hat-trick of awards
James Martin and Amy Macleod.
All I want for Christmas is you! Singer's surprise proposal at Highland Hospice carol…
Housing Minister Paul McLennan (centre) at the Housing Roundtable in Stornoway on Monday. Photo supplied by: Hebridean Housing Partnership
Stornoway Housing Roundtable: What's gone wrong with housing in the Western Isles - and…
Finlay Macdonald in his beloved Glenshiel.
Highland chocolatier Finlay Macdonald's sweet taste of success
Amanda McAulay, 27.
'A ray of sunshine': Nursery teacher mourned as victim of two-car crash on A83…
Post Thumbnail
Weekend court roll – a child-neglector and a dog's death sentence