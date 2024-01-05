Missing Northumbria man may have travelled 280 miles north to Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Missing Northumbria man may have travelled 280 miles north to Dornoch

Police believe 23-year-old Connor Scott made the five-hour drive north to Dornoch in Sutherland and have launched an appeal to find him.

By Michelle Henderson
Connor Scott from Northumbria.
Connor Scott from Northumbria is believed to have travelled to the Dornoch area. Image: Police Scotland/ DC Thomson.

A missing Northumbria man is believed to have been travelled to Dornoch.

Connor Scott was last seen in Northumbria – around 280 miles away – on Thursday, January 4 but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police believe the 23-year-old has travelled north to the Highlands and may be in the Dornoch area.

He is understood to be driving a blue KIA Carens car, registration CA06 TOT.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Connor Scott

Police have launched a major search in an effort to locate Connor and Dornoch residents are being asked to keep a lookout for his vehicle and any possible sightings of him.

Mr Scott is described as being 6ft 2, of medium build, and has short blonde hair.

He is believed to be wearing light grey New Balance trainers, a black and orange work uniform and a black padded jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0557 of January 5.

