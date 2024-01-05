Missing Northumbria man may have travelled 280 miles north to Dornoch

A missing Northumbria man is believed to have been travelled to Dornoch.

Connor Scott was last seen in Northumbria – around 280 miles away – on Thursday, January 4 but has not been seen or heard from since.

Police believe the 23-year-old has travelled north to the Highlands and may be in the Dornoch area.

He is understood to be driving a blue KIA Carens car, registration CA06 TOT.

Police appeal for help in tracing missing Connor Scott

Police have launched a major search in an effort to locate Connor and Dornoch residents are being asked to keep a lookout for his vehicle and any possible sightings of him.

Mr Scott is described as being 6ft 2, of medium build, and has short blonde hair.

He is believed to be wearing light grey New Balance trainers, a black and orange work uniform and a black padded jacket.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 0557 of January 5.