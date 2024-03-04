Scott Begbie: What good would Stonehaven Orange walk bring to tranquil town?

Without a drum being banged or a flute being played, the bid to bring an Orange walk to Stonehaven has already created fear and division in the town I call home.

I shared the dismay and outrage that something so synonymous with sectarianism and bigotry, so alien to the welcoming and inclusive community of the north-east of Scotland, should be contemplated for even a nanosecond.

Yet, here we are, with an application for this procession on March 16 going before councillors on Tuesday. So, too, is a petition to refuse it, now signed by almost 9,000 people in a town of 10,000 souls. And, yes, I am one of them.

The wording of this call to turn down permission is pitch perfect. “Not only would this event – with 200 marchers ‘bussed in’ – severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment.

“We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere, and can spill over into violence and abuse. This intimidatory practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.”

Already, we are seeing fears being expressed in tangible ways. There are reports of local businesses considering closing their doors if this march goes ahead.

Police have been visiting said businesses, asking if they intend to open or not on March 16 – with one venue owner saying they’d been told by cops it would be fine to open as long as staff don’t wear Celtic shirts. Seriously?

And a local Facebook group, normally full of complaints about steps at the White Bridge or folk asking when the Post Office is open, has now seen moderators saying they have had to remove comments to “protect” people posting about the Orange walk, so inflammatory have things become. I am being mindful in my choice of words and language here for that very reason.

In what way is any of this good for Stonehaven, and for the people of the town? And, if there is such a demand for this Orange walk in the town, why are the organisers having to bus 200 people in from elsewhere to take part?

There must be serious doubts about said organisers being local themselves. Their submitted risk assessment says the march will not pass through any residential areas. That will come as a surprise to all the good folk living in the town centre and along the route.

The same risk assessment says the walk will be a “welcome addition”, bringing much-needed revenue to small businesses. See above.

What about the freedom of people in Stonehaven to go about their lives without very real fears of what is seen and experienced at other Orange walks?

There is, of course, the whole point about freedom of speech, one which the organisers and supporters will no doubt reach for as councillors debate this issue on Tuesday. But what about the freedom of people in Stonehaven to go about their lives without very real fears of what is seen and experienced at other Orange walks happening on our normally tranquil streets? Imposed on us not just on March 16, but over and over.

There is no tradition of Orange walks and what they stand for here in the north-east. For pity’s sake, don’t let Stonehaven be the place where that seed is planted.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired