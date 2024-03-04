Scott Begbie: What good would Stonehaven Orange walk bring to tranquil town?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: What good would Stonehaven Orange walk bring to tranquil town?

There is no tradition of Orange walks and what they stand for here in the north-east, so why start now in Stonehaven?

Thousands of people have signed a petition against the proposed Orange walk in Stonehaven. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Scott Begbie

Without a drum being banged or a flute being played, the bid to bring an Orange walk to Stonehaven has already created fear and division in the town I call home.

I shared the dismay and outrage that something so synonymous with sectarianism and bigotry, so alien to the welcoming and inclusive community of the north-east of Scotland, should be contemplated for even a nanosecond.

Yet, here we are, with an application for this procession on March 16 going before councillors on Tuesday. So, too, is a petition to refuse it, now signed by almost 9,000 people in a town of 10,000 souls. And, yes, I am one of them.

The wording of this call to turn down permission is pitch perfect. “Not only would this event – with 200 marchers ‘bussed in’ – severely disrupt daily activities and cause significant traffic congestion, but it also risks poisoning our peaceful environment.

“We have seen too often elsewhere how Orange Order parades foment a threatening atmosphere, and can spill over into violence and abuse. This intimidatory practice cannot be justified on the grounds of freedom of expression.”

Dunnottar Castle is one of the main features of the Stonehaven Orange Order logo

Already, we are seeing fears being expressed in tangible ways. There are reports of local businesses considering closing their doors if this march goes ahead.

Police have been visiting said businesses, asking if they intend to open or not on March 16 – with one venue owner saying they’d been told by cops it would be fine to open as long as staff don’t wear Celtic shirts. Seriously?

And a local Facebook group, normally full of complaints about steps at the White Bridge or folk asking when the Post Office is open, has now seen moderators saying they have had to remove comments to “protect” people posting about the Orange walk, so inflammatory have things become. I am being mindful in my choice of words and language here for that very reason.

In what way is this good for Stonehaven and its people?

In what way is any of this good for Stonehaven, and for the people of the town? And, if there is such a demand for this Orange walk in the town, why are the organisers having to bus 200 people in from elsewhere to take part?

There must be serious doubts about said organisers being local themselves. Their submitted risk assessment says the march will not pass through any residential areas. That will come as a surprise to all the good folk living in the town centre and along the route.

The same risk assessment says the walk will be a “welcome addition”, bringing much-needed revenue to small businesses. See above.

What about the freedom of people in Stonehaven to go about their lives without very real fears of what is seen and experienced at other Orange walks?

There is, of course, the whole point about freedom of speech, one which the organisers and supporters will no doubt reach for as councillors debate this issue on Tuesday. But what about the freedom of people in Stonehaven to go about their lives without very real fears of what is seen and experienced at other Orange walks happening on our normally tranquil streets? Imposed on us not just on March 16, but over and over.

There is no tradition of Orange walks and what they stand for here in the north-east. For pity’s sake, don’t let Stonehaven be the place where that seed is planted.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

