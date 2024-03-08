Appeal to trace Donald McPhee, 30, missing from Fort William

Concerns are growing for 30-year old Donald McPhee who has been reported missing from his home in Fort William.

Police Scotland are asking for the help of the public to trace Donald who was last seen on Sunday March 3.

Donald was in the Lundavra Road area around 4.45pm.

He is described as being around 6ft tall, of slim build with short, black hair.

He is believed to be wearing an orange top, a black waterproof jacket, a beige hoodie, and black and white trainers.

Inspector Katy Duncan said: “Concerns are growing for Donald’s welfare and we want to make sure he is safe and well.

“We are appealing to anyone who has seen Donald or has any information on where he is to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2802 of 7 March, 2024.

Last night a major search was launched in Fort William after a set of clothes was found on a beach.