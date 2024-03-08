Emergency crews called to blaze in Elgin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Moray

Emergency crews called to blaze in Elgin

Four fire crews were called to a building in Elgin overnight.

By Louise Glen
Stock image of red SFRS appliance zoomed in on logo. Fire crews were called to a shed fire in Bucksburn.
Fire crews were called to the scene.

Four fire crews were called to a blaze in Elgin overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to a blaze in Linkwood Place at 2.35am this morning.

Two appliances from Elgin, one from Lossiemouth and one from Rothies was called to the scene.

The blaze was quickly brought under control with the stop sign being signalled at 3.30am.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We were called to a fire in a building in Linkwood Place, Elgin overnight.

“We were called at 2.35am.

“We tasked four engines to the scene, two from Elgin, one from Lossiemouth and one from Rothes.”

She added: “The stop sign came through at 3.30am.”

It is understood that a crew stayed in attendance for some time to ensure there were no further concerns.

More from Moray

Police Aberdeen
North-east police trial to 'free up' officers from unsolvable crimes could become nationwide approach
Collage of Lossiemouth dunes before and after erosion.
Rapid erosion of stunning Lossiemouth beach dunes sparks concerns for future of town
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Alexander Florence found guilty of molesting girls in the 70s and 80s. Picture shows; Alexander Florence. Inverness Sheriff Court. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 06/03/2024
Moray paedophile, 81, guilty of molesting girls in the 1970s and 80s
Clan's Trail feature image.
We had lighthouse sculptures then hares - Clan unveils next chapter in art trail…
Entrance door to Eight Acres hotel.
Eight Acres in Elgin defeats 'not well-founded' Moray Council ruling to continue to house…
There has been anger that Elgin councillors were left out of a group deciding how £20m would be spent in the town. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Anger as Elgin councillors 'sidelined' in creation of new £20 million town board
Boxes of freshly caught haddock on the quayside in Peterhead.
Scots fishers feeling chipper over more haddock
Moray Council leader Graham Leadbitter
Moray councillors want briefing on AI to prepare for its risks
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Man who brandished baton following taxi fare row spared jail
Northern Lights Oban
IN PICTURES: Northern Lights light up the sky as readers share the wonder of…