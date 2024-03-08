Emergency crews called to blaze in Elgin

Four fire crews were called to a blaze in Elgin overnight.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to a blaze in Linkwood Place at 2.35am this morning.

Two appliances from Elgin, one from Lossiemouth and one from Rothies was called to the scene.

The blaze was quickly brought under control with the stop sign being signalled at 3.30am.

A spokeswoman for SFRS said: “We were called to a fire in a building in Linkwood Place, Elgin overnight.

“We were called at 2.35am.

“We tasked four engines to the scene, two from Elgin, one from Lossiemouth and one from Rothes.”

She added: “The stop sign came through at 3.30am.”

It is understood that a crew stayed in attendance for some time to ensure there were no further concerns.