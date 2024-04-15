Inverness Saturday Night Takeaway winner, 12, shares Olympic basketball dream

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Inverness Saturday Night Takeaway winner, 12, shares Olympic basketball dream

Samantha Slaven, who won a free holiday on the final episode of the show, told the Press and Journal how the sport changed her life.

Samantha Slaven
The Press & Journal has spoken to Samantha Slaven after she won a holiday on a free holiday on the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson
By Alberto Lejarraga

Inverness schoolgirl Samantha Slaven said she is still “shocked” after winning a free holiday on the final episode of Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The 12-year-old and her friends Millie, Katie, Charlotte and Brooke were over the moon when they went live to a hidden camera in her living room, where they were watching the show with Samantha’s mum Elisabeth.

Samantha is a full-time wheelchair user who has spina bifida, a condition that happens when a baby’s spine and spinal cord do not develop properly in the womb, causing a gap in the spine.

Described by her mum as “a fighter,” the young Invernessian found in sport a way to overcome her obstacles and develop friendships.

Samantha Slaven ‘shocked’ to win holiday on Saturday Night Takeaway

Elisabeth Slaven told The P&J that the network contacted her a couple of weeks ago after hearing about Samantha’s story.

Samantha was asked to come to a wheelchair basketball taster session after her mum started chatting with Inverness Lions basketball coach Bryan Stevens at a spina bifida event.

Mrs Slaven said: “I told Bryan, who also has spina bifida, how much Samantha would love to play basketball and he organised a training.

“She loved it, but it was just her and Bryan on one side of the court. A few girls then approached and said it was a shame she couldn’t play games or tournaments.”

The proud mum explained that they started playing with Samantha using some spare adult wheelchairs and have continued to do so to this day.

Samantha with Millie, Katie, Charlotte and Brooke and their coach Bryan. Image: Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven
Samantha and her friends during a training session. Image: Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven
Samantha explained basketball has changed her life. Image:  Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven

The five teammates were left speechless after they saw their faces coming up on Live TV.

Mrs Slaven had previously told them to come home for a pre-season get together and some pizzas.

Special moment for friends

She said: “They were confused because I kept telling them not to move from the sofa when they wanted to walk around the house.

Samantha admitted she was puzzled as they don’t really watch TV at home.

Samantha and her friends on the day on the night they won the free holiday. Image: Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven
Samantha told The P&J her mum Elisabeth has always supported her. Image: Alberto Lejarraga/DC Thomson

She explained: “When I came home my first thought was: ‘what is my mum watching?’ as we don’t really watch TV and I had never seen the show before.

“I also wondered why she kept asking us to sit on the sofa to watch it with her.”

The 12-year-old revealed she is very excited to go on holiday with her friends.

She said: “They are my best mates. I want to have some quality girl time.”

‘My dream is to be in the Olympics one day’

Samantha’s mother said her daughter never hid her aspirations for basketball.

On Saturday, hours before the show aired, she went to Edinburgh for a training session with Scotland’s U14 National Wheelchair Basketball team.

Mrs Slaven explained: “She was invited to a training session as Bryan has recently become a coach for the under 14.

Samantha shoots to basket during a training session. Image: Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven
The team together at another training session. Image: Supplied by Elisabeth Slaven

“She has been told she’s maybe on the path of selection, so she may not get chosen for Scotland this year, but if she keeps it up there’s a good chance she’ll make it next year.”

Samantha told the Press and Journal that her dream is to be in the Olympics one day, although she added that “she just wants to keep playing basketball.”

She revealed how basketball has changed her life.

“When I play basketball, I feel a connection with people, which comes after years of not meeting anyone and feeling no one understood my disability,” she explained.

The young star continued: “I used to be very quiet and now I’m a little chatterbox.

“Basketball gave me confidence to talk to people.”

Inverness schoolgirl and friends win holiday on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

 

