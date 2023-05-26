Involve communities or face ‘carbon clearances’, says new report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Involve communities or face ‘carbon clearances’, says new report

New discussion paper published by Community Land Scotland.

By John Ross
There are fears carbon offsetting plans could disempower and depopulate communities. Image of Glenelg and Arnisdale by Eileen M Bayles
Scotland risks ‘carbon clearances’ in rural areas if rewilding projects are not linked to land reform, a new report says.

A discussion paper published by Community Land Scotland (CLS) warns that carbon offsetting moves by companies could disempower and depopulate communities.

CLS says the ‘The Cheviot, the Stag and the Black, Black Carbon’ by Alastair McIntosh  is a welcome contribution to an important contemporary debate.

It now wants an open discussion involving communities, government and others to explore inclusive ways forward.

Carbon offsetting and ‘greenwashing’ fears

The paper follows a £2 billion private finance initiative (PFI) for nature recovery announced by NatureScot.

The agency said a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with financial partners could unlock private investment to reduce emissions and restore biodiversity.

This would restore native woodland, create new jobs and support rural communities, it said. It would also sequester the equivalent of 28 million tons of CO2 over 30 years.

It comes as businesses are increasingly seeking to compensate for carbon emissions by funding “offsetting” initiatives, including tree planting.

The practice has led to claims of “greenwashing” by some campaigners.

Bays of Harris which could be taken over by the community. Image Paul Gill

Alastair McIntosh is a former director of the Centre for Human Ecology and current honorary professor in the College of Social Sciences at the University of Glasgow.

He says: “Offsetting as an approach, can pander to the vanity of high consumers of carbon and other emissions.

“It allows them, in a style of modern day religious indulgences, to atone for their carbon ‘sins.’”

But she said it does not tackle the social implications of major land use changes and the ability of a community to choose its own future.

He warns that if not governed carefully the carbon rush could lead to “upheaval, disempowerment and depopulation” for rural communities.

He says community trusts have shown they are capable of ecological restoration.

The rewilding agenda, however, treats huge swathes of rural Scotland as a “colonial terra nullius”, imposing views of what the land should look like without working with communities.

Potential to displace communities

“From sheep to deer to Sitka to renewables and now to carbon credits – it’s a common thread of experts knowing what is best, whilst at the same time extracting local wealth and marginalising local experience, except where it might usefully provide culture washing.”

Mr McIntosh says offsetting can impose an inter-generational legacy on communities.

“A landowner can parachute in, reforest a hillside, cash in the carbon and then clear off and leave the community handcuffed in its future choices, which may or may not be for forestry use.”

The market, he said, has the potential to displace communities, either directly or indirectly.

“Therefore, if rewilding is not integrated with Scotland’s existing rolling programme of land reform, we risk carbon clearances.”

Alastair McIntosh

Alastair McIntosh

He suggests more controls and giving communities more power to buy assets to help redress the balance.

The paper also proposes a new ‘Olympic’ set of standards for land ownership.

Bronze is “conventional landlordism” where a community has very little power. Gold is community ownership of land. A silver standard would see a ‘win-win’ of community and landowner having equal rights and powers.

These could include rights of pre-emptive purchase of land or buildings, measures to prevent properties being sold for holiday lets, and representation on management boards.

‘Carbonanza’ could leave people behind

In her foreword to the report, CLS chair Ailsa Raeburn said it will make people think about future generations and land use.

“We need to be very careful that the short-term ‘carbonanza’ – the rush to monetise Scotland’s precious assets – doesn’t leave its people behind”.

CLS chair Ailsa Raeburn says people can’t be left behind

Conversation

