Harry Gow to open new bakery and takeaway

Harry Gow is planning to open another branch of its popular bakery in the Highlands.

Planning permission has been approved for the company to develop a new unit in Inverness.

The bakery chain already runs 18 stores across the Highlands and Moray, including seven in the Highland capital.

A new store is expected to soon open at 33 Harbour Road, which was previously home to the car hire firm, Thrifty.

Plans submitted earlier this year

Harry Gow’s application for the development of the unit was first lodged in February of this year.

There is no word on when the new store will open its doors but the decision notice from Highland Council states development must start within three years.

The planning application documents states: “The proposed hot food takeaway is small-scale in nature, and due to the site’s location within a large general industrial and mixed-use area where there are very limited food and drink premises, is unlikely to be considered as a ‘destination’ and will instead cater for employees and visitors in the locality.”

Plans to develop the unit into a bakery include the installation of news signs, windows, doors and a ramp outside the main entrance.

Harry Gow going from strength to strength

The award-winning bakers have been serving their made-from-scratch goods to customers for six generations.

Last year, Harry Gow launched the Baker’s Half-Dozen loyalty scheme which was picked up by 20,000 people in its first month.

The business said it was a way for them to give something back to customers for all their support over the years.

Its latest branch also opened last year creating 10 new jobs in Aviemore.

Harry Gow has been approached for comment.