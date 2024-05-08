Harry Gow to open new bakery and takeaway

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Gow to open new bakery and takeaway

The award-winning bakers has secured planning permission for another store in the Highlands.

By Ellie Milne
Harry Gow bakes
Harry Gow will soon open another branch in the Highlands. Image: Harry Gow.

Harry Gow is planning to open another branch of its popular bakery in the Highlands.

Planning permission has been approved for the company to develop a new unit in Inverness.

The bakery chain already runs 18 stores across the Highlands and Moray, including seven in the Highland capital.

A new store is expected to soon open at 33 Harbour Road, which was previously home to the car hire firm, Thrifty.

Plans submitted earlier this year

Harry Gow’s application for the development of the unit was first lodged in February of this year.

There is no word on when the new store will open its doors but the decision notice from Highland Council states development must start within three years.

Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Fraser Gow, a director of Harry Gow, pictured outside the Culloden bakery. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

The planning application documents states: “The proposed hot food takeaway is small-scale in nature, and due to the site’s location within a large general industrial and mixed-use area where there are very limited food and drink premises, is unlikely to be considered as a ‘destination’ and will instead cater for employees and visitors in the locality.”

Plans to develop the unit into a bakery include the installation of news signs, windows, doors and a ramp outside the main entrance.

Harry Gow going from strength to strength

The award-winning bakers have been serving their made-from-scratch goods to customers for six generations.

Last year, Harry Gow launched the Baker’s Half-Dozen loyalty scheme which was picked up by 20,000 people in its first month.

The business said it was a way for them to give something back to customers for all their support over the years.

Its latest branch also opened last year creating 10 new jobs in Aviemore.

Harry Gow has been approached for comment.

