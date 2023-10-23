Harry Gow’s to open new store in Aviemore – with a free dream ring for first customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Harry Gow’s to open new store in Aviemore – with a free dream ring for first customers

The iconic sweet treat will be given out to anyone who makes a purchase on opening day, October 24.

By Graham Fleming
Harry Gow's staff line up alongside him ahead of the new Aviemore store opening.
Harry Gow’s is celebrating the opening of it’s first Aviemore shop by treating customers to a free dream ring.

The branch will open within the former Subway unit on Grampian Road at 8am on October 24.

The new store adds another site to Gow’s impressive empire, with 17 stores already open across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray. 

Tourist’s delight

The new base will offer Gow’s signature buys including pies, cakes and pastries.

Director, David Gow said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening a new Harry Gow in Aviemore, after a long search to find the newest batch of bakers who have been trained in our Smithton bakery ahead of opening day.

“As this day has been a long-awaited one, we plan to celebrate it in true Harry Gow fashion by handing out individual dream rings to go along with any purchase from our sweet and savoury range of bakes.

“This includes many fan favourites, such as our marzipan apples and pineapple tarts, as well as our savoury pies, freshly-made soups and rolls, and our wide selection of freshly baked breads.

‘We can’t wait to meet everyone’

“With a fantastic new location, and a wonderful new team behind us, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community and residents of Aviemore.

“So make sure you put the date in your diary – October 24 – and come along to say hello. We can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Inverness-headquartered Harry Gow will now have 18 bakery shops across the north of Scotland.

The business was crowned the first Scottish Baker of the Year in 2012, and to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice – winning again in 2019.

Harry Gow’s products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and one Asda.

