Harry Gow’s to open new store in Aviemore – with a free dream ring for first customers

Harry Gow’s is celebrating the opening of it’s first Aviemore shop by treating customers to a free dream ring.

The branch will open within the former Subway unit on Grampian Road at 8am on October 24.

The new store adds another site to Gow’s impressive empire, with 17 stores already open across Inverness, the Highlands and Moray.

Tourist’s delight

The new base will offer Gow’s signature buys including pies, cakes and pastries.

Director, David Gow said: “We are incredibly excited to be opening a new Harry Gow in Aviemore, after a long search to find the newest batch of bakers who have been trained in our Smithton bakery ahead of opening day.

“As this day has been a long-awaited one, we plan to celebrate it in true Harry Gow fashion by handing out individual dream rings to go along with any purchase from our sweet and savoury range of bakes.

“This includes many fan favourites, such as our marzipan apples and pineapple tarts, as well as our savoury pies, freshly-made soups and rolls, and our wide selection of freshly baked breads.

‘We can’t wait to meet everyone’

“With a fantastic new location, and a wonderful new team behind us, we’re looking forward to meeting new faces and getting to know more about the community and residents of Aviemore.

“So make sure you put the date in your diary – October 24 – and come along to say hello. We can’t wait to meet everyone.”

Inverness-headquartered Harry Gow will now have 18 bakery shops across the north of Scotland.

The business was crowned the first Scottish Baker of the Year in 2012, and to date is the only bakery to have scooped the top award twice – winning again in 2019.

Harry Gow’s products are also found in 34 Co-op stores across the north of Scotland, in two branches of Morrisons and one Asda.