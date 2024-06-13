A82 closed following three-vehicle crash north of Fort William

The A82 Fort William to Inverness road has been forced to close in both directions at Inverlochy due to a crash this evening.

The crash, involving three vehicles, occurred just before 7pm and has resulted in the closure of the A82.

According to Traffic Scotland, emergency services are currently on scene.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Traffic Scotland are urging motorists to avoid the area.

A police spokesperson said: “The A82 is closed at the junction with the A830, Fort William, following a three-vehicle crash that happened around 6.55pm on Thursday, 13 June.

“Road users are asked to avoid the area.”