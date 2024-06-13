Tennant’s ‘Get to Germany’ race ends in nail-biting Munich finale – did our north-east teams triumph?

After a thrilling race across Europe, the winners of Tennent’s “Get to Germany” series have been revealed.

Original 106 DJ Beth Wallace and her dad William (yes, William Wallace), as well as Peterhead pals Chris and Ewan have been taking part in a three-team competition to see who would get to Germany first for the opening Euro 2024 game.

The teams started off in Glasgow and had to make it to London, Paris, Barga in Italy and their final destination, Munich, without flying.

They also had to compete in a series of challenges along the way.

In the rip-roaring finale, the Diehards (Chris and Ewan) started the race as leaders, before slipping behind the Wallace’s and the Staggers, a pair of friends from Paisley racing to the German city to attend one of their stag dos.

In the end, it was groom-to-be Euan and his groomsman Paul who won the battle to be first in the 1,200-mile race, leaving the two north-east teams sadly not bringing home Stuart Armstrong’s hair gel or Kenny McLean’s infamous “mayor’s hat”.

‘Very optimistic’

The P&J spoke to Beth and her dad William today while they were at Stavanger Airport in Norway, ready to catch their connecting flight to Oslo before setting off to Munich ahead of Scotland’s opener against the hosts Germany tomorrow.

They are “buzzing” for Euro 2024.

“We’re really up for this, it’s something we’ve never done together, be at a Euros tournament with Scotland playing, so we’re really looking forward to it and like most Scottish fans we’re very optimistic about getting a result,” William said.

“We’ve always got on well, but we really bonded with the teamwork, albeit one or two mistakes in my part.”

“We felt like winners just getting to do the experience together,” Beth said, adding that people back in Scotland “will be buzzed” that we are hours away from Scotland kicking off the tournament.

William Wallace speech

Earlier this week, William gave an impassioned Braveheart-esque speech on Original 106.

Beth wants Scotland manager Steve Clarke to be inspired by this ahead of tomorrow’s match.

The DJ said: “What he should be doing is watching William Wallace’s speech before he sends his players out, whether it be this William Wallace’s or the original William Wallace speech, I think that would ignite something in the players.”

Peterhead duo Chris and Ewan left from the Blue Toon at 3.30am this morning and to get to Bavaria, they had to fly from Aberdeen to London Gatwick and then to the Spanish capital Madrid.

Both have tickets for Scotland’s three group matches, which along with Germany will see the national team face Switzerland on June 19 and Hungary four days later on June 23.

They described being part of the Tennent’s series as being “amazing” and a “great experience”.

‘It’s got to be this time, hasn’t it?’

Ewan believes that Scotland are being “majorly overlooked” by pundits and Chris agrees, saying: “It’s got to be this time, hasn’t it? We’ve waited how many years? It’s got to be.

“Being a Scotland fan you’ve got to be optimistic.”

Euro 2024 will be Chris’ first time following Scotland at a major tournament abroad, as they last qualified for one in 1998 (World Cup) and he did not go, promising himself that he would go to the next one.

“Fast forward 26 years and here I am in Germany, so I’ve went from a young pup to an old man watching my first tournament abroad, so it’s quite a big one for me.”

The pair are running on “full adrenaline” and Ewan is adamant in what he wants: “We want to be where the party is.”

‘Come on Scotland’

Commenting on the race, senior brand manager at Tennent’s, Hazel Alexander said: “We’ve loved watching each episode of Tennent’s Get to Germany in the lead up to the Euros and are so grateful for each of our three teams for giving their all to make it such great viewing.

“Now, come on Scotland.”