New Italian restaurant opens in Oban as owners say food ‘is about love and family’

The owners of a new Italian restaurant in Oban say their food “is about love and family”.

Kaina Italian Kitchen has opened in the former Bossards Patisserie on Gibraltar Street.

Bringing a taste of Italy to the town is the Bishwakarma family.

Owners Kalina and Rubin named the 35-seat restaurant after their 15-month-old daughter Kaina.

Along with Kalina’s dad Kailash, they’ve completely revamped the interior and “look forward to being part of Oban’s future.”

Kalina told The Press and Journal: “We take great pride in our menu.

“We want to have something to accommodate everyone.

“As our food is made to order that makes serving people what they want much easier.

“Our family is originally from Nepal. My dad went to live in Dubai working at a five-star hotel there.

Kaina Italian Kitchen promises food made to order

“He then came to the Sheraton in Edinburgh to work. But he wanted to build his own business and develop his own career, with his family in mind.

“He opened KB’s in 2014 on Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy, which has built a great reputation.

“We then opened KB’s in Crieff on at 32 High Street, and it has a great vibe for families and eating.

“We love Oban and really wanted to open a place here.

“We wanted to do something somewhere in the town when we saw that Bossards was for sale.

“We took it over six weeks ago.”

The family have the backing of former owners Sylvia and Heinz Bossard, whose coffee shop closed in June 2023.

The couple who sent flowers and a card for the soft launch, wishing the new owners “the very best of luck”.

Kalina added: “The Bossards left a legacy and we didn’t want to compete with what they offered.

“We want to build our reputation, hoping that we can keep the good name these premises have had. ”

For now, Kaina Italian Kitchen is open in the evenings and customers are advised to pre-book.

From July, they plan to open from 11am to 9pm.

Weather permitting, they also hope to have 20 outside seats in the newly upgraded pedestrian area of town.

‘We want to welcome people to enjoy our food’

Kalina continued: “Everything about our food is about love and family.

“We want to make sure that is what comes first.

“We want to welcome people to enjoy our food.

“Our menu in Oban is similar to the menu in Aberfeldy.

“Everything is made to order and is fresh. But there will be fish dishes inspired by the area.

“You have to try our lasagne and bolognese, or one of our sauces that are also all homemade, and all freshly cooked.

“Our food is made with love and we look forward to being part of Oban’s future.”

