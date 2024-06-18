New Italian restaurant opens in Oban as owners say food ‘is about love and family’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New Italian restaurant opens in Oban as owners say food ‘is about love and family’

Kaina Italian Kitchen's menu is based on homemade Italian dishes by Kailash Bishwakarma, who was a chef in a top hotel in Dubai.

Rubin, Kailash and Kalina Bishwakarma outside Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
By Louise Glen

The owners of a new Italian restaurant in Oban say their food “is about love and family”.

Kaina Italian Kitchen has opened in the former Bossards Patisserie on Gibraltar Street.

Bringing a taste of Italy to the town is the Bishwakarma family.

Owners Kalina and Rubin named the 35-seat restaurant after their 15-month-old daughter Kaina.

Kalina Bishwakarma in Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

Along with Kalina’s dad Kailash, they’ve completely revamped the interior and “look forward to being part of Oban’s future.”

Kalina told The Press and Journal: “We take great pride in our menu.

“We want to have something to accommodate everyone.

“As our food is made to order that makes serving people what they want much easier.

“Our family is originally from Nepal. My dad went to live in Dubai working at a five-star hotel there.

Kaina Italian Kitchen promises food made to order

“He then came to the Sheraton in Edinburgh to work. But he wanted to build his own business and develop his own career, with his family in mind.

“He opened KB’s in 2014 on Dunkeld Street, Aberfeldy, which has built a great reputation.

“We then opened KB’s in Crieff on at 32 High Street, and it has a great vibe for families and eating.

“We love Oban and really wanted to open a place here.

“We wanted to do something somewhere in the town when we saw that Bossards was for sale.

“We took it over six weeks ago.”

The inside of Kaina Italian Kitchen in Oban
Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.
The two other restaurant in Crieff and Aberfeldy are pictured on the wall of Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

The family have the backing of former owners Sylvia and Heinz Bossard, whose coffee shop closed in June 2023.

The couple who sent flowers and a card for the soft launch, wishing the new owners “the very best of luck”.

Kalina added: “The Bossards left a legacy and we didn’t want to compete with what they offered.

“We want to build our reputation, hoping that we can keep the good name these premises have had. ”

The extensive menu at Kaina Italian Kitchen.
Image; Louise Glen/ DC Thomson.

For now, Kaina Italian Kitchen is open in the evenings and customers are advised to pre-book.

From July, they plan to open from 11am to 9pm.

Weather permitting, they also hope to have 20 outside seats in the newly upgraded pedestrian area of town.

‘We want to welcome people to enjoy our food’

Kalina continued: “Everything about our food is about love and family.

“We want to make sure that is what comes first.

“We want to welcome people to enjoy our food.

“Our menu in Oban is similar to the menu in Aberfeldy.

“Everything is made to order and is fresh. But there will be fish dishes inspired by the area.

“You have to try our lasagne and bolognese, or one of our sauces that are also all homemade, and all freshly cooked.

“Our food is made with love and we look forward to being part of Oban’s future.”

Conversation