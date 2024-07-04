Public asked not to approach missing Alness man Michael Davidson

The public have been asked to not approach a man who has been reported missing from Alness.

Police are hoping to trace Michael Charles Davidson, also known as Michael Gallacher, as “quickly as possible”.

The 39-year-old is known to be from the Alness area of the Highlands.

It has not been confirmed when and where he was last seen.

He is described as being 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build with dark brown hair.

Michael is “typically” clean shaven and speaks with a local accent.

Police are appealing for information from the public on his whereabouts.

Detective Inspector Calum Reid said: “We want to trace Mr Davidson as quickly as possible, and I would ask anyone with information to please contact Police Scotland.

“I would ask the public not to approach Mr Davidson if you believe you have seen him, and instead call Police Scotland as soon as possible.

“We are also appealing to Mr Davidson himself to get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, or 999 in an emergency, quoting reference number 3371 of July 3.