Muckle Media swoops for Moray firm Spey

Moray-based PR and marketing agency Spey has been acquired by Muckle Media.

The value of the deal, which sees Muckle Media’s team grow to more than 35 people, is undisclosed.

Spey was owned by Jennifer Robertson. She founded the business in Aberlour in 2017.

It now has its headquarters at Forrest Enterprise Park, as well as an office in Edinburgh.

‘A new chapter in my career and life’

Ms Robertson said she was looking forward to “a new chapter in my career and life”.

Spey is now a wholly owned subsidiary, employing 15 people, but will continue to operate as a standalone business.

Muckle Media has headquarters in Edinburgh, plus offices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow.

Nathalie Agnew, its founder and managing director, told The Press and Journal the enlarged group is targeting combined fee income of £2 million this financial year.

She added: “Jennifer has done a fantastic job at growing a values-led, strategic communications agency, very closely aligned to the values at Muckle Media.

“From Muckle Media’s first office in the Highlands of Scotland, to our now Edinburgh based HQ, we have been on similar journeys.

“I’m excited to continue to build upon Spey’s success, working closely with the skilled team to deliver long-term results that deliver business impact.

“We look forward to investing further in the team and brand, and building upon successes to date.”

Ms Robertson said “After almost a decade growing Spey, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life.

“It has been a privilege to build the agency, working with the very best colleagues and to serve clients from every corner of the globe, with whom I have had the honour of a lifetime to work with.

“I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next stage of my career, while juggling the joy and challenges of being a mother to young children, and continuing to contribute to organisations and industries that I am passionate about.”

Spey’s founder added: “In Nathalie, who hails from the Highlands and whose company is also a member of the B-Corp community, there are clear shared values and purpose.”

“I leave the company in great health, with a highly talented team across our offices in Speyside and Edinburgh, working with the finest group of clients.”

Two firms share B-Corp honours

Muckle Media and Spey were the first two PR agencies in Scotland to certify as B-Corps.

The B-Corp community is made up of businesses which have been verified as meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.