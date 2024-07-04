Muckle Media swoops for Moray firm Spey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Muckle Media swoops for Moray firm Spey

Spey founder Jennifer Robertson says she's ready to move onto the next stage of her career.

By Keith Findlay
Jennifer Robertson
Jennifer Robertson, who has sold PR firm Spey to Muckle Media. Image: Jennifer Robertson

Moray-based PR and marketing agency Spey has been acquired by Muckle Media.

The value of the deal, which sees Muckle Media’s team grow to more than 35 people, is undisclosed.

Spey was owned by Jennifer Robertson. She founded the business in Aberlour in 2017.

It now has its headquarters at Forrest Enterprise Park, as well as an office in Edinburgh.

‘A new chapter in my career and life’

Ms Robertson said she was looking forward  to “a new chapter in my career and life”.

Spey is now a wholly owned subsidiary, employing 15 people, but will continue to operate as a standalone business.

Muckle Media has headquarters in Edinburgh, plus offices in Aberdeen, Inverness and Glasgow.

Nathalie Agnew, its founder and managing director, told The Press and Journal the enlarged group is targeting combined fee income of £2 million this financial year.

Nathalie Agnew.
Nathalie Agnew. Image: Muckle Media

She added: “Jennifer has done a fantastic job at growing a values-led, strategic communications agency, very closely aligned to the values at Muckle Media.

“From Muckle Media’s first office in the Highlands of Scotland, to our now Edinburgh based HQ, we have been on similar journeys.

“I’m excited to continue to build upon Spey’s success, working closely with the skilled team to deliver long-term results that deliver business impact.

“We look forward to investing further in the team and brand, and building upon successes to date.”

Some of Muckle's Media's enlarged team.
Some of Muckle’s Media’s enlarged team. Image: Muckle Media

Ms Robertson said “After almost a decade growing Spey, I think it is a good time for a new chapter in my career and life.

“It has been a privilege to build the agency, working with the very best colleagues and to serve clients from every corner of the globe, with whom I have had the honour of a lifetime to work with.

“I have been thinking for some time about what I want to do with the next stage of my career, while juggling the joy and challenges of being a mother to young children, and continuing to contribute to organisations and industries that I am passionate about.”

Jennifer Robertson.
Jennifer Robertson. Image: Jennifer Robertson

Spey’s founder added: “In Nathalie, who hails from the Highlands and whose company is also a member of the B-Corp community, there are clear shared values and purpose.”

“I leave the company in great health, with a highly talented team across our offices in Speyside and Edinburgh, working with the finest group of clients.”

Two firms share B-Corp honours

Muckle Media and Spey were the first two PR agencies in Scotland to certify as B-Corps.

The B-Corp community is made up of businesses which have been verified as meeting high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

