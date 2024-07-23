‘Radio silence’: Families bring in legal team to fight for answers four years on from Home Farm deaths

Families who lost loved ones in the Covid-19 outbreak at Home Farm Nursing Home on Skye four years ago are STILL waiting for answers.

Ten residents died at Home Farm Care Home during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

To date, there have been no cases brought to court – despite three deaths being investigated by Police Scotland.

That means families feel unable to move forward to address the failings at the Portree nursing home.

‘Families have not received any decision’

Civil litigation has been raised on behalf of four bereaved families.

They are represented by Glasgow-based PBW Law.

In September 2020, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said its investigation was ongoing and families would be kept up-to-date about significant developments.

Yet, four years later, the families have not received any decision, or indication of when a decision may be made.

‘The families are still waiting for answers four years on’

Thirty people living in the home tested positive for Covid-19 and 29 staff tested positive.

In the wake of the deaths, private operator HC-One who ran the care home at the time transferred the care home to NHS Highland.

Pamela Rodgers, partner at PBW Law who is acting on behalf of the families, said: “The families are still waiting for answers four years on from the deaths of their loved ones.

“They are unable to move on from this. Whilst the families want a full, detailed and competent investigation, they have now waited patiently for the outcome of this for over four years.

“We need prosecutors to make a decision.”

She continued: “We know there are serious concerns about the quality of care residents were receiving at the time, but our clients are heartbroken and frustrated by this radio silence.

“The families have already suffered bereavement in the most tragic circumstances, and this agonising wait is only making matters worse for them.”

The Care Inspectorate’s series of reports published in April, May and June 2020 detailed a litany of catastrophic failings at the home following a series of unannounced inspections.

The findings of the Care Inspectorate included:

Staff reported that residents had been left lying in urine and faeces

The kitchen was closed down for environmental health reasons

Families had raised concerns that there were barely any infection control measures in place

Residents had lost weight during the lockdown

Medication was not administered safely or in a timely manner

Staffing levels were inadequate on numerous occasions

Some staff were working sixty hours a week

Staff did not consistently use PPE in an effective manner in order to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection

The overall cleanliness of the home gave rise to serious concerns and infection control measures were lacking

‘Investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness’

The Care Inspectorate applied for cancellation of the care service’s registration in May 2020, under the Public Services Reform (Scotland) Act 2010.

However, this application was withdrawn when an agreement was reached with NHS Highland to take over the home.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it had kept families informed of significant developments from an early stage in this ongoing criminal investigation.

He said: “We recognise that the time taken to date must be enormously difficult for the families of the eleven people who died at the Home Farm Care Home.

“A report from the Health and Safety Executive is being considered and the detailed and lengthy criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

Adding: “This complex investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness, giving those involved as much information as possible and ensuring that the families get the answers they deserve.”

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we know the pandemic was an exceptionally difficult time for everyone connected to our homes.

“Given the ongoing legal process, it is inappropriate for us to make further public comment regarding Home Farm at this time.”

NHS Highland declined to say anything further at this time.

