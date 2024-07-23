‘Radio silence’: Families bring in legal team to fight for answers four years on from Home Farm deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Radio silence’: Families bring in legal team to fight for answers four years on from Home Farm deaths

The Care Inspectorate published a 'litany' of failures at the Skye nursing home.

By Louise Glen
Four years on families in Home Farm are still lookign for answers,
Families are still waiting for answers four years on from 10 deaths at the Home Farm Nursing Home. Image: DC Thomson.

Families who lost loved ones in the Covid-19 outbreak at Home Farm Nursing Home on Skye four years ago are STILL waiting for answers.

Ten residents died at Home Farm Care Home during the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

To date, there have been no cases brought to court – despite three deaths being investigated by Police Scotland.

That means families feel unable to move forward to address the failings at the Portree nursing home.

‘Families have not received any decision’

Civil litigation has been raised on behalf of four bereaved families.

They are represented by Glasgow-based PBW Law.

In September 2020, the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said its investigation was ongoing and families would be kept up-to-date about significant developments.

Yet, four years later, the families have not received any decision, or indication of when a decision may be made.

Home Farm on the Isle of Skye.
Home Farm nursing home on the Isle of Skye, where 10 people died during the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Iain Smith.

‘The families are still waiting for answers four years on’

Thirty people living in the home tested positive for Covid-19 and 29 staff tested positive.

In the wake of the deaths, private operator HC-One who ran the care home at the time transferred the care home to NHS Highland.

Pamela Rodgers, partner at PBW Law who is acting on behalf of the families, said: “The families are still waiting for answers four years on from the deaths of their loved ones.

“They are unable to move on from this. Whilst the families want a full, detailed and competent investigation, they have now waited patiently for the outcome of this for over four years.

“We need prosecutors to make a decision.”

She continued: “We know there are serious concerns about the quality of care residents were receiving at the time, but our clients are heartbroken and frustrated by this radio silence.

“The families have already suffered bereavement in the most tragic circumstances, and this agonising wait is only making matters worse for them.”

John Angus surrounded by his family inside the Home Farm care home on Skye.
John Angus Gordon is surrounded by his family inside the Home Farm care home on Skye. Mr Gordon died from Covid. Image Supplied.

The Care Inspectorate’s series of reports published in April, May and June 2020 detailed a litany of catastrophic failings at the home following a series of unannounced inspections.

The findings of the Care Inspectorate included:

  • Staff reported that residents had been left lying in urine and faeces
  • The kitchen was closed down for environmental health reasons
  • Families had raised concerns that there were barely any infection control measures in place
  • Residents had lost weight during the lockdown
  • Medication was not administered safely or in a timely manner
  • Staffing levels were inadequate on numerous occasions
  • Some staff were working sixty hours a week
  • Staff did not consistently use PPE in an effective manner in order to protect themselves and others from the risk of infection
  • The overall cleanliness of the home gave rise to serious concerns and infection control measures were lacking

‘Investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness’

The Care Inspectorate applied for cancellation of the care service’s registration in May 2020, under the Public Services Reform (Scotland) Act 2010.

However, this application was withdrawn when an agreement was reached with NHS Highland to take over the home.

A spokesman for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) said it had kept families informed of significant developments from an early stage in this ongoing criminal investigation.

He said: “We recognise that the time taken to date must be enormously difficult for the families of the eleven people who died at the Home Farm Care Home.

“A report from the Health and Safety Executive is being considered and the detailed and lengthy criminal investigation remains ongoing.”

Adding: “This complex investigation is being conducted with the utmost thoroughness, giving those involved as much information as possible and ensuring that the families get the answers they deserve.”

A spokesperson for HC-One said: “Our thoughts and sympathies are with all families who have lost a loved one from coronavirus. Caring for our residents and supporting our colleagues is at the heart of what we do, and we know the pandemic was an exceptionally difficult time for everyone connected to our homes.

“Given the ongoing legal process, it is inappropriate for us to make further public comment regarding Home Farm at this time.”

NHS Highland declined to say anything further at this time.

