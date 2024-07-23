Third person charged in connection with Ross MacGillivray murder in Inverness

More than eight months after the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness, police have confirmed a third person has been charged.

The 36-year-old was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area, on the evening of Saturday, November 11.

Afterward police announced they were conducting an investigation into his murder.

Following police inquiries, two men aged 21 and 28 were charged in connection.

They appeared in court back in November 2023.

Now more than eight months after the his death, a third person – a 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth – has been arrested and charged.

The arrest was carried out by officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on behalf of Police Scotland.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the Portsmouth area in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ross MacGillivray in Inverness.

“She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later this week.”

Ross MacGillivray wore his ‘heart on his sleeve’

Tributes were paid at the time of Mr MacGillivray’s death describing him as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve.”

His family released a statement which read: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”