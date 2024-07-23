Third person charged in connection with Ross MacGillivray murder in Inverness

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Inverness

Third person charged in connection with Ross MacGillivray murder in Inverness

Two men have already appeared in court in connection with the father's death in 2023.

By Ross Hempseed
Ross MacGillivray died at a property in Inverness in November 2023. Image: DC Thomson.
More than eight months after the death of Ross MacGillivray in Inverness, police have confirmed a third person has been charged.

The 36-year-old was found dead at a property on St Ninian Drive, in the Dalneigh area, on the evening of Saturday, November 11.

Afterward police announced they were conducting an investigation into his murder.

Following police inquiries, two men aged 21 and 28 were charged in connection.

They appeared in court back in November 2023.

Now more than eight months after the his death, a third person – a 32-year-old woman from Portsmouth – has been arrested and charged.

The arrest was carried out by officers from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary on behalf of Police Scotland.

A police spokesperson said: “A 32-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in the Portsmouth area in connection with the death of 36-year-old Ross MacGillivray in Inverness.

“She is due to appear at Inverness Sheriff Court later this week.”

Ross MacGillivray wore his ‘heart on his sleeve’

Tributes were paid at the time of Mr MacGillivray’s death describing him as a “friendly chap” who wore his “heart on his sleeve.”

His family released a statement which read: “Ross was a loving husband, a doting father, loved by his family and friends and all who met him.

“He will be especially missed but definitely not forgotten. We love you to the moon, the stars, Jupiter and Mars.”

