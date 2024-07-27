Man charged following three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dornoch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man charged following three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dornoch

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital.

By Louise Glen
A9 at Dornoch where Police Scotland said an accident had happened.
A9 at the B9168 junction with Dornoch. Image: DC Thomson/ Googlemaps.

A man has been charged with road traffic offences following a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Dornoch on Friday afternoon.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the crash.

The motorcyclist’s condition is unknown.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Friday July 26 on the North Coast 500 route.

The road was closed for two hours to allow for police investigations. The A9 reopened at 5pm on Friday afternoon.

In a short statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A9 at its junction with the B9168 Dornoch has reopened following a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.15pm on Friday 26 July, 2024.

“The male motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“One man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”

