Man charged following three-vehicle crash on A9 near Dornoch

A man has been charged with road traffic offences following a crash on the A9 Inverness to Thurso road near Dornoch on Friday afternoon.

A male motorcyclist was taken to hospital by air ambulance following the crash.

The motorcyclist’s condition is unknown.

The incident happened at 3.15pm on Friday July 26 on the North Coast 500 route.

The road was closed for two hours to allow for police investigations. The A9 reopened at 5pm on Friday afternoon.

In a short statement, a spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The A9 at its junction with the B9168 Dornoch has reopened following a crash involving two cars and a motorcycle.

“Emergency services were called to the scene around 3.15pm on Friday 26 July, 2024.

“The male motorcyclist was taken by air ambulance to Raigmore Hospital for treatment.

“One man was charged in connection with road traffic offences and will be the subject of a report to the procurator fiscal.”