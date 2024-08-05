A9 drivers warned of delays as roadworks to start on Monday in two places

A9 drivers are being warned to expect delays from Monday due to roadworks in two places.

Southbound near Drumochter and northbound near Findhorn Bridge will be affected by scheduled maintenance, starting on August 12.

The southbound drainage works are scheduled “up to six weeks,” while the northbound resurfacing is set to be completed by August 31.

What does the A9 northbound closure near Drumochter mean for drivers?

Drivers planning on using the A9 will face delays between 7pm and 6am just south of Dalnaspidal while work is underway.

During this time, one lane will be closed for worker access and a temporary reduced speed limit will be in place.

The “comprehensive” project promises to “enhance safety conditions for road users” over two miles.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This crucial drainage repair project along the A9 will fix existing defects, improving the operation of the roadside drains and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.

“To minimise delays, we recommend that road users plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”

A9 resurfacing north of Findhorn Bridge to be completed in two phases

Meanwhile, there will be work on the A9 north of Findhorn Bridge due to road resurfacing.

It will be completed in two phases, with the first phase starting from 7pm on August 12.

The left lane will be closed northbound on the dual carriageway just north of Slochd until 6am on August 31.

Overnight there will be a convoy system in place.

The second phase to resurface lane two will begin at 7pm on Tuesday 10 September.

Phase two will last a further six nights with all works due to be completed by 6am on the morning of Wednesday September 18.

It will see the right lane closed for resurfacing.

There will be a convoy system in place on the northbound carriageway overnight.

A lane will also be closed southbound overnight during this second phase.

Stewart added: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“We have accelerated these works due to the impending dualling between Tomatin and Moy.”