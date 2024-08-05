A9 drivers warned of delays as roadworks to start on Monday in two places

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
A9 drivers warned of delays as roadworks to start on Monday in two places

Drivers are being told to expect delays on the A9 near Inverness and Drumochter duals.

By Graham Fleming
A generic image of a road closed by roadworks
Drivers are being told to prepare for delays amid six week maintenance on the A9. Image: Geoff Moore/Shutterstock.

A9 drivers are being warned to expect delays from Monday due to roadworks in two places.

Southbound near Drumochter and northbound near Findhorn Bridge will be affected by scheduled maintenance, starting on August 12.

The southbound drainage works are scheduled “up to six weeks,” while the northbound resurfacing is set to be completed by August 31.

Cars on A9 north of Findhorn Bridge.
The A9 north of Findhorn Bridge will be restricted from next Monday. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

What does the A9 northbound closure near Drumochter mean for drivers?

Drivers planning on using the A9 will face delays between 7pm and 6am just south of Dalnaspidal while work is underway.

During this time, one lane will be closed for worker access and a temporary reduced speed limit will be in place.

The “comprehensive” project promises to “enhance safety conditions for road users” over two miles.

Ian Stewart, Bear Scotland’s North West Representative said: “This crucial drainage repair project along the A9 will fix existing defects, improving the operation of the roadside drains and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“Our teams are committed to executing these works quickly and with safety as our top priority.

“We extend our gratitude to the local community and road users for their patience while we complete the improvements.

“To minimise delays, we recommend that road users plan their journeys in advance by consulting the Traffic Scotland website for real-time travel updates.”

A9 resurfacing north of Findhorn Bridge to be completed in two phases

Meanwhile, there will be work on the A9 north of Findhorn Bridge due to road resurfacing.

It will be completed in two phases, with the first phase starting from 7pm on August 12.

The left lane will be closed northbound on the dual carriageway just north of Slochd until 6am on August 31.

Overnight there will be a convoy system in place.

The second phase to resurface lane two will begin at 7pm on Tuesday 10 September.

Phase two will last a further six nights with all works due to be completed by 6am on the morning of Wednesday September 18.

It will see the right lane closed for resurfacing.

There will be a convoy system in place on the northbound carriageway overnight.

A lane will also be closed southbound overnight during this second phase.

Stewart added: “This crucial surfacing project on the A9 will fix existing defects and significantly enhance the driving experience for all road users.

“We have accelerated these works due to the impending dualling between Tomatin and Moy.”

