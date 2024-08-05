Revealed: Aberdeen legend Andy Considine BACK at Dons following playing retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Revealed: Aberdeen legend Andy Considine BACK at Dons following playing retirement

Considine, the fourth-highest appearance-maker in Aberdeen history, has returned to the club.

By Ryan Cryle
Andy Considine during his Aberdeen farewell. Image: SNS.
Andy Considine during his Aberdeen farewell. Image: SNS.

Aberdeen legend Andy Considine has returned to the Dons following his playing retirement, The Press and Journal can reveal.

The 37-year-old, the fourth-highest appearance-maker in Aberdeen history with 571 games, retired from professional football this summer after a two-year spell with St Johnstone.

Banchory defender Considine departed Aberdeen in summer 2022 after 25 years in the Pittodrie outfit’s youth ranks and first-team, when the offer of a new contract was controversially withdrawn by then-manager Jim Goodwin.

However, having now hung up his boots, the ex-Scotland international is back at his boyhood club, having taken a part-time under-16s coaching role at Cormack Park.

Aberdeen’s Jonny Hayes and Andy Considine in 2022. Image: Shutterstock.

Considine’s former Dons team-mate Jonny Hayes was previously one of the club’s U16s coaches.

Hayes, also 37, ended his second spell as an Aberdeen player at the end of last season, with Considine’s fellow 2014 League Cup-winner simultaneously leaving his youth role in the Reds’ academy.

When Hayes left, Aberdeen confirmed they had offered the retired winger “a senior full-time position within the youth academy, however, he has opted to pursue senior coaching opportunities at professional level elsewhere.”

It was subsequently announced Hayes had taken up a coaching post at Celtic, where he played from 2017 to 2020.

Last season, working under Hayes, another ex-Dons midfielder Stuart Duff and Mark Emslie, Aberdeen U16s won a league and Scottish Cup double.

It was the second season on the spin the Reds’ U16s had won their Club Academy Scotland league.

More from Aberdeen FC

Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson at Cormack Park. Image: SNS
Duncan Shearer: Leighton Clarkson injury may force Aberdeen to sign new No.10
Aberdeen's Graeme Shinnie. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen skipper Graeme Shinnie's 'frustrating' wait for Monday Premiership kick-off as Dons look to…
Jack MacKenzie (3) of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup match against Dumbarton. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin in 'something for Steven Gunn to talk about' response over…
2
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson, right, is out for eight weeks with a fractured shoulder.
St Johnstone v Aberdeen: Who fills Leighton Clarkson void? Plus, how to enter Dons…
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson goes down injured during the Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Dumbarton. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin on Leighton Clarkson injury and 'solutions', Bojan Miovski bid and…
2
Adam Emslie of Aberdeen with Fraserburgh's Lewis Davidson in pursuit. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Cove Rangers sign two Aberdeen youngsters on loan ahead of League One season-opener
Aberdeen striker Ester Sokler celebrates after scoring to make it 2-0. Image: Shutterstock
Richard Gordon: My Premiership predictions - where Aberdeen will finish, who will win title…
Leighton Clarkson scores to make it 2-1 Aberdeen during a Premier Sports Cup group stage match against Airdrieonians. Image: SNS.
Aberdeen's Leighton Clarkson out for eight weeks after injury against Dumbarton
2
ABERDEEN, SCOTLAND - JULY 30: Nicky Devlin during an Aberdeen open training session at Pittodrie Stadium, on July 30, 2024, in Aberdeen, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)
Right-back Nicky Devlin ready to fight for new deal at Aberdeen
Pape Habib Gueye of Aberdeen during the Premier Sports Cup match against Dumbarton at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.
Joe Harper: This could be the season Aberdeen's Pape Habib Gueye lights up Scottish…

Conversation