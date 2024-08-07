First beaver kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
First beaver kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years

The young beavers have been spotted at the National Park in recent weeks.

By Michelle Henderson
The kits are the first beavers born in the Cairngorms in 400 years. Image: Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.
The kits are the first beavers born in the Cairngorms in 400 years. Image: Supplied by Cairngorms National Park.

Two beaver kits have been born in the Cairngorms National Park for the first time in more than 400 years.

Two kits were spotted by officials last month, marking a major milestone in re-establishing the species in the wild.

The pair were born to one of the six family groups reintroduced to the Cairngorms in December, becoming the first of their kind in over four centuries.

Park officials have not confirmed details of exactly when the cubs were born.

More beavers could be on the way to the Cairngorms

However, more arrivals could be on the horizon with signs of breeding behaviour being recorded in other locations.

Sarah Henshall, Head of Conservation at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said the kits birth marks an “exciting milestone” in re-establishing the species within the park.

She said: “This is a really exciting milestone in our project to bring beavers back to the Cairngorms National Park.”

“There are also encouraging signs of breeding behaviour at other locations – including evidence of them busily expanding their lodges.

“We are hopeful that there will be more kits to come.”

First kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years

This announcement comes just eight months after the Cairngorm National Park Authority committed to introducing Eurasian beaver onto their land.

NatureScot approved license for the programme, releasing up to six beaver families across three sites near the River Spey.

Less than a year into the project, the first kits have appeared.

The first kit was born to a pair of beavers that were released on to Wildland Cairngorms Ltd and the other kit is with a beaver family on Rothiemurchus.

Officials behind the scheme are now scouting for new release locations for the second year of their project.

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, Head of Restoration at Beaver Trust, added: “The successful birth of a kit is what all the partners on this project have been hoping for this summer.”

Conversation