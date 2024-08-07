First beaver kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years

Two beaver kits have been born in the Cairngorms National Park for the first time in more than 400 years.

Two kits were spotted by officials last month, marking a major milestone in re-establishing the species in the wild.

The pair were born to one of the six family groups reintroduced to the Cairngorms in December, becoming the first of their kind in over four centuries.

Park officials have not confirmed details of exactly when the cubs were born.

More beavers could be on the way to the Cairngorms

However, more arrivals could be on the horizon with signs of breeding behaviour being recorded in other locations.

Sarah Henshall, Head of Conservation at the Cairngorms National Park Authority, said the kits birth marks an “exciting milestone” in re-establishing the species within the park.

She said: “This is a really exciting milestone in our project to bring beavers back to the Cairngorms National Park.”

“There are also encouraging signs of breeding behaviour at other locations – including evidence of them busily expanding their lodges.

“We are hopeful that there will be more kits to come.”

First kits born in Cairngorms in 400 years

This announcement comes just eight months after the Cairngorm National Park Authority committed to introducing Eurasian beaver onto their land.

NatureScot approved license for the programme, releasing up to six beaver families across three sites near the River Spey.

Less than a year into the project, the first kits have appeared.

The first kit was born to a pair of beavers that were released on to Wildland Cairngorms Ltd and the other kit is with a beaver family on Rothiemurchus.

Officials behind the scheme are now scouting for new release locations for the second year of their project.

Dr Roisin Campbell-Palmer, Head of Restoration at Beaver Trust, added: “The successful birth of a kit is what all the partners on this project have been hoping for this summer.”