Professional fighter secures larger premises for his popular Inverness gym

The owner of an Inverness gym which has moved to a bigger premises said the new facility was a must after classes have become so popular.

Professional mixed martial arts fighter Ross Houston owns Highland Martial Arts Centre (HMAC), which has made the switch from one Thornbush Road premises to another.

The former home of Blackbridge Furnishings will now see classes such as kickboxing, muay thai and Brazilian jujitsu taught, with more mat space available on its ground floor.

33-year-old Ross, who opened HMAC 12 years ago, said the new gym will help to produce the Highlands’ first UFC fighter.

Growing sports meant martial arts gym was punching above its weight, says owner

Ross, who is good friends with Blackbridge Furnishings owner James Fraser, said the gym “needed” a bigger home as class numbers keep on growing.

When the opportunity came about, he couldn’t turn it down.

Ross said: “The new place is bigger, better, warmer and also has a second floor if we decide to use it.

“Classes have become so busy because martial arts have grown so much in the past 10 years or so — it’s growing so fast and will continue to do so.

“We needed the extra space and it’ll also allow us to do more.”

After moving to Inverness 12 years ago, Ross struggled to find a gym which offered martial arts.

Working offshore in the oil and gas sector at the time, he gave it up to open his own gym.

Ross added: “I’ve been training and competing for 16 years so felt I was the right person to open these kind of facilities.

“It started small but we saw a real snowball effect and in no time it became a real thriving gym.”

Ross’ professional record as an MMA fighter is eight wins and just one loss, and made his Bellator debut against Michael “Venom” Page in Paris four years ago.

Highland Martial Arts Centre move ‘feels great’

Ross said it has been a great feeling to be able to move HMAC into a bigger space and shows how much the facilities mean to those who use it.

He said: “This a great accomplishment for me, I’ve had a lot of brilliant help along the way.

“It really shows the amount of people interested in coming to our gym, which has given it a real family feel. Pro fighters and world champions walk through our doors.

“Being able to provide a platform for top martial arts in the Highlands and growing our reputation — it feels really good.”

New premises can put Inverness on martial arts map, says owner

Ross said he will be able to offer more classes, both advanced and beginner, in the new space.

He said: “There are a lot of really promising talents coming through the ranks at this club.

“My main goal and interest as a pro-fighter is a facility which can produce top quality.

“We will produce the first Highland UFC fighter, we know that because we strive for greatness here.”

Ross is now aiming to make sure Inverness and HMAC are firmly on the map when it comes to martial arts.