Rail services cancelled after person hit by train on Highland route

A person has been hit by a train on a main Highland route this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, which took place between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh around 8:25am.

Scotrail has announced that services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled.

Initially, the disruption was expected to last until 11am.

However, on its latest update, the train operator has extended it to 1:30pm today.

Person hit by train between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh

ScotRail’s website reads: “Because of a person being hit by a train between Dingwall and Achnasheen, the line is closed.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 1:30pm today.

“We are working closely with emergency services during this time to keep customers updated.”

No replacement bus between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh

Scotrail has not managed to secure a rail replacement bus between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh despite requesting one earlier this morning.

Customers affected by the cancellations may use their tickets onboard City Link services on route 915 between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh at no extra cost.

However, passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangements.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Police Scotland have also been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.