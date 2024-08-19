Rail services cancelled after person hit by train on Highland route

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rail services cancelled after person hit by train on Highland route

Disruption is expected to last until 1:30pm.

By Alberto Lejarraga
A person has been hit by a train on a main Highland route this morning.

Emergency services are at the scene of the incident, which took place between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh around 8:25am.

Scotrail has announced that services between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh have been cancelled.

Initially, the disruption was expected to last until 11am.

However, on its latest update, the train operator has extended it to 1:30pm today.

Person hit by train between Dingwall and Kyle of Lochalsh

ScotRail’s website reads: “Because of a person being hit by a train between Dingwall and Achnasheen, the line is closed.

“Disruption is expected to last until around 1:30pm today.

“We are working closely with emergency services during this time to keep customers updated.”

No replacement bus between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh

Scotrail has not managed to secure a rail replacement bus between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh despite requesting one earlier this morning.

Customers affected by the cancellations may use their tickets onboard City Link services on route 915 between Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh at no extra cost.

However, passengers are advised to consider making their own alternative arrangements.

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.

Police Scotland have also been approached for a statement.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook and online for breaking news.

