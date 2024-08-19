Kilmarnock reportedly considering request to postpone game against Aberdeen to help Euro bid

Kilmarnock are reportedly considering a request for their Premiership clash against Aberdeen on Sunday to be postponed to help their bid to qualify for the UEFA Conference League.

The Rugby Park club, managed by former Dons boss Derek McInnes, travel to face FC Copenhagen in Denmark on Thursday night in the play-off first leg.

Kilmarnock then play the return leg at home a week later.

An away clash against Aberdeen is sandwiched in between those Euro ties.

Aberdeen’s match against Kilmarnock has already been pushed back 24 hours to Sunday because the Rugby Park club are in Europe.

Kilmarnock’s domestic form has suffered already this season as a result of European commitments.

The Rugby Park club have lost their first two Premiership matches and suffered defeat to Motherwell in the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday.

Those defeats have followed European ties against Cercle Brugge (Belgium) and Tromso (Norway).

With qualification for the UEFA Conference League landing millions of pounds and European coefficient points that would be valuable to Scottish football Kilmarnock believe there is a case for the Aberdeen game to be rescheduled.

It is understood Kilmarnock are preparing to put forward their argument to the SPFL.

Aberdeen are on a winning streak under new boss Jimmy Thelin and will be gunning for eight wins out of eight when facing Kilmarnock on Sunday.