Ask a local: My 5 favourite things about Drumnadrochit

The Loch Ness Hub's Russell Fraser talks us through the five best things about his home village.

Russell Fraser, managing director of the Loch Ness Hub, in Drumnadrochit. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
By Stuart Findlay

It’s much more than a monster – that is the message from the community of Drumnadrochit and Glen Urquhart.

Thousands of tourists descend on the village each year, many of them hoping for a glimpse of the area’s best-known resident.

But even if they don’t crack the case, they’re bound to leave mesmerised by the stunning beauty.

The village’s name proves a tongue-twister for those not familiar with the Scottish brogue. And that’s part of the reason that most locals simply refer to it as “Drum” instead.

At the centre of the village car park, you’ll find the Loch Ness Hub.

It’s a community benefit company that operates as a one-stop shop for information, tours and tickets in Glen Urquhart and Loch Ness.

The hub’s managing director, Russell Fraser, has lived the majority of his life in Glen Urquhart.

Here he gives us five reasons why there’s nowhere else he’d rather be.

Urquhart Castle and the Loch Ness Centre

“We are very fortunate to have world-class visitor attractions situated at either end of the village,” said Russell.

“The Loch Ness Centre, which has recently seen more than £1m of investment, and Urquhart Castle at the other.”

There are not many communities the size of Glen Urquhart that can make that boast.

Urquhart Castle offers spectacular views over Loch Ness. Image: Sandy McCook

Urquhart Castle is one of the nation’s most photogenic castles, offering stunning views over Loch Ness and a glimpse into medieval life in Scotland.

The Loch Ness Centre is a huge favourite with visitors. Its immersive tour offers you the chance to unearth the real stories of the loch, exploring 500 million years of history and examining the scientific research inspired by sightings of the monster.

Glen Affric on the doorstep

“I feel Glen Affric may have fallen off people’s radar a little bit,” said Russell. “But it’s considered by many to be Scotland’s most beautiful glen and I would argue that it is.

“With Drumnadrochit acting as the starting point for the Affric Kintail Way and Glen Urquhart as the gateway to Glen Affric, it’s terrific having that gem just a few miles up the road.

“If you live nearby, enjoy the great outdoors and you’ve not yet never been to Glen Affric, I’d encourage you to put it on your itinerary.”

Misty mornings like this in Glen Affric are one of the reasons people say it has such a magical feel to it. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

It’s an incredible mix of woods, lochs and moorland, featuring more than 30 miles of ancient pinewoods.

Take a wander through the trees and you’ll hear all manner of birds, and you might even see ospreys, otters or red deer stags on your travels. Allow time to stop in the village of Cannich, enjoy the local eateries and meet the locals.

Those familiar with Glen Affric regularly put it among Scotland’s most breath-taking landscapes.

Cycling and hiking trails

The village is very much a focal point for long-distance hikers and cyclists.

Loch Ness Hub produces its own walking and cycling leaflets for people visiting the area for a day, as well as hosting and providing maps and literature to the local heritage trails.

The Great Glen Way, the Loch Ness 360 and the Affric Kintail Way all run through Drumnadrochit and attract a lot of long-distance walkers and cyclists to the area.

There are lots of options for cycling in the area. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Russell said: “At the hub we’re seeing an increased demand for mountain e-bike hires now and there’s the potential for additional cycling competitions to come to the area, which we’d love to see.

“I want to see our area become more of a destination for outdoor adventure, from those who simply enjoy taking their dogs for a walk, to those who enjoy more technical mountain biking.

“We have a plethora of trails with stunning views on our doorstep and encourage responsible visitors to our glen.

“We are seeing an increased number of people travelling to Drumnadrochit with their bikes and boots and heading out for the day.

“With a wide choice of food and drink on offer, Drumnadrochit offers a fabulous destination for people to come and visit for a day, week or longer.”

Boat trips on Loch Ness

“They’re not just for visitors,” said Russell.

“With a wide variety of choice, from large chartered boats to local skippers and smaller boat operators, getting out on the loch is an experience to be remembered.”

Boat tours on Loch Ness are extremely popular.

Heading out onto the water is a popular pastime for the area’s many visitors – but it would be remiss of locals not to enjoy what’s on their doorstep too.

The trips earn rave reviews on TripAdvisor and are a must for those hoping to see more of Loch Ness.

Heritage, shinty and a community spirit that welcomes people as locals for a day

“We are lucky to live in a close-knit community,” said Russell. “And one that’s steeped in history.

“The communities of both Glen Urquhart and Strathglass recently erected new heritage trails and information boards around the villages, led by Soirbheas and the local heritage groups.

“Our annual Highland Games is the highlight of the calendar year and has become a vital fundraiser for many community organisations. This year’s games were a huge success and I would encourage anyone to book now for the fourth Saturday in August each year.

“Glen Urquhart Shinty Club is the beating heart of the community with more than 100 youths participating in weekly practice sessions. Matches are held at Blairbeg Park, Drumnadrochit and visitors will receive a warm welcome.”

Drumnadrochit is a close-knit community. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

There are a lot of local, family-owned businesses in the village.

And that’s been key to fostering that sense of community within people in Drumnadrochit.

Russell added: “People that live here are passionate and proud of where they live.

“We want everyone who visits to feel like a temporary local for the time they are with us.”

Conversation