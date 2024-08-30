Mallaig community centre ‘significantly damaged’ following break-in

Thieves broke into a community centre in Mallaig, causing significant damage as well as stealing electronics and money.

The incident occurred at the Mallaig and Morar Community Centre at West Bay in the town between 5pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

According to police, electrical items, including laptops and a quantity of money were taken during the break-in.

A significant amount of damage was also caused to the property, which is used as a hub for community classes and as a vaccination hub.

Centre bosses informed service users on social media about what happened.

Electronics and money was stolen from Mallaig community centre

The post read: “There’s been a break-in at the Mallaig and Morar Community Centre and the police are in attendance.

“Unfortunately, this means that any events in the hall today have been cancelled. This includes the vaccination clinic due to be held from 10am.”

They added that all the blinds had been closed during the break-in so anyone driving by who noticed the blinds drawn could help narrow down the time of the break-in.

PC Rob Willens said: “We are keen to trace those responsible for the break-in and damage caused and are appealing to the public for assistance.

“The centre is a hub for local people and loss of the equipment and the damage caused to the building will undoubtedly impact the local community.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0481 of August 29”