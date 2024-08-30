Mallaig community centre ‘significantly damaged’ following break-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Mallaig community centre ‘significantly damaged’ following break-in

Police are appealing for information after thieves broke in and vandalised the centre.

By Ross Hempseed
Mallaig & Morar Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.
Mallaig & Morar Community Centre. Image: DC Thomson.

Thieves broke into a community centre in Mallaig, causing significant damage as well as stealing electronics and money.

The incident occurred at the Mallaig and Morar Community Centre at West Bay in the town between 5pm on Wednesday and 7am on Thursday.

According to police, electrical items, including laptops and a quantity of money were taken during the break-in.

A significant amount of damage was also caused to the property, which is used as a hub for community classes and as a vaccination hub.

Centre bosses informed service users on social media about what happened.

Electronics and money was stolen from Mallaig community centre

The post read: “There’s been a break-in at the Mallaig and Morar Community Centre and the police are in attendance.

“Unfortunately, this means that any events in the hall today have been cancelled. This includes the vaccination clinic due to be held from 10am.”

They added that all the blinds had been closed during the break-in so anyone driving by who noticed the blinds drawn could help narrow down the time of the break-in.

PC Rob Willens said: “We are keen to trace those responsible for the break-in and damage caused and are appealing to the public for assistance.

“The centre is a hub for local people and loss of the equipment and the damage caused to the building will undoubtedly impact the local community.

“Anyone with any information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0481 of August 29”

More from Highlands & Islands

HIE chief executive Stuart Black.
Key agriculture issues in the spotlight at Inverness event
Chattan Avenue, Inverness.
Man, 21, mugged on street in Inverness housing estate
Christine MacDonald has been issued a writ for Oban FM.
Oban FM volunteer 'desperate' for legal help as debt collectors demand £17,000 for failed…
speed cameras
New speed cameras go live on NC500 from next week
Viking replica boat recovered
Orkney student dies after replica Viking boat capsizes
Inverness Sheriff Court.
Domestic abuser who proposed to girlfriend while still living with wife warned he could…
cars Aviemore
Overfilled car with two unrestrained children stopped on A9
Dunvegan campsite skye
'Drive on the left and use passing places!' Skye crusaders putting up 100 signs…
The birthplace of John Rae on Orkney
'It's in imminent danger': Major work approved at crumbling Orkney birthplace of famous explorer
Uig cemetery
Revealed: How millions are being spent to tackle grave shortages across Skye

Conversation