Aberdeen loan striker Kevin Nisbet says he will thrive under pressure to replace Bojan Miovski

Aberdeen loan signing Kevin Nisbet insists he will thrive under the pressure to replace former Pittodrie goal hero Bojan Miovski.

Secured on a season long loan from English Championship side Millwall, Nisbet has taken the No.9 shirt previously held by Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski recently transferred to Spanish La Liga club Girona for a club record fee.

Aberdeen received £4.5million up front but could bank as much as £9m for Miovski with achievable add-ons and a sell-on clause.

Miovski netted 44 goals in two seasons at Pittodrie before transferring to Spain.

Scotland international Nisbet is confident he can also hit the goal trail to spearhead boss Jimmy Thelin’s bid for success this season.

The 27-year-old said: “I think if you are a striker and the number nine shirt is available then you take it.

“You need to be confident to do that and obviously Bojan did really well scoring a lot of goals.

“But I know I can go into this Aberdeen team and score a lot of goals as well so that’s why I took it (loan move).

“Bojan scored a lot and became a fans’ favourite but I’m confident all the time and you need to be as a striker.

“I don’t think it’s added pressure as every footballer has to deal with pressure.

“Of course people expect me to come here and score goals and that’s what I’m paid to do.

“And that’s what I aim to deliver this season.”

‘I need to get back playing regularly and scoring goals’

Nisbet made his Aberdeen debut when coming off the bench in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock on Sunday, just 24 hours after completing the loan deal.

He is in contention for a first start when the Reds face Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday (5.45pm).

The Millwall striker is not taking it for granted that he will immediately enter boss Thelin’s starting line-up.

Striker Ester Sokler has started all eight games this season, all wins, and has four goals.

Pape Gueye netted twice against Kilmarnock to take his tally to three goals in the last two Premiership matches.

Nisbet said: “If you look at the quality of the players at Aberdeen the competition is there for places.

“It’s up to me to get in the team.

“As soon as I heard Aberdeen were interested I knew this is where I wanted to go.

“The way the gaffer wants to play suits me so I think I can score goals in this team.

“There were other options down south as well as others in Scotland but I just wanted to get it done with Aberdeen.

“I need to get back playing regularly and scoring goals.”

Frustrating debut season at Millwall

Last summer Nisbet completed a £2m transfer from Hibs to Millwall in England’s second tier.

However he endured a frustrating debut season in London due to injuries, scoring just five times in 29 appearances.

Nisbet played only six minutes for Millwall this season, in a 3-2 loss to Watford on August 10, before his switch to Pittodrie.

Nisbet said: “I didn’t go down there and do very well if I’m completely honest about things.

“There were different factors in how that happened both on and off the field with injuries.

“I probably didn’t enjoy it much down there as I wasn’t playing much.

“I was down there myself a lot.

“Getting back up here around family and friends, knowing some of the players and backroom staff means it’s great.

“I probably wasn’t 100% fit as I was playing through injuries at times.

“But the English Championship is a great league with some very good players.

“It’s just ridiculous at times with the massive wage bills of some of the clubs in that division.”

Aberdeen can move top of the table

Aberdeen have won eight out of eight games in all competitions this season and will bid to continue that perfect start at Dingwall.

Victory at Ross County would elevate Aberdeen to the top of the Premiership table, albeit potentially for less than 24 hours.

The Dons currently trail league leaders Celtic on goal difference, with the Hoops not in action until hosting Rangers on Sunday (12.30pm).

Nisbet said: “We will try to get the win against Ross County and try to go into the international break on a high.

“I don’t think we see this in terms of making it nine-wins-in-a-row we just see it as another match.”